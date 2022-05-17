Dr Ashwath Narayan to deliver keynote at ISDC-powered Commonwealth Education Conference in London on May 19, 2022

London [UK]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation) in association with Bridge India, a progressive non-profit think tank dedicated to discourse on public policy, will organise the (https://www.bridgeindia.org.uk/event/commonwealth-education-conference) Commonwealth Education Conference on May 19, 2022, in London.

Dr Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Skill Development & Livelihood, and Government of Karnataka will be attending the conference as keynote speaker. In an exciting keynote session, "How to build a national Higher Education system in the 21st century", he will discuss an overview on India's new National Education Policy 2020.

In another power packed keynote session, "What is my vision for a post-COVID realignment of education", panelists, Tom Joseph, Executive Director - Strategy & Development, ISDC; Supriyo Chaudhuri Chief Learning Officer, ATMC; Kevin McCole; Managing Director, UKIBC; and Priyank Kharge, Former Minister for IT and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka will discuss the post-pandemic scenario of Education.

The session will also include ISDC presentation on "Collaborative Approach - Building Partnerships is the New Way of Working". In this presentation, ISDC will describe how its collaboration with Indian education providers has provided the Indian education system with opportunities to experience British education. Further, the presentation will explain how the collaborations have provided learners in India with new opportunities and have helped to build robust education and careers.

Speaking about the conference, Tom Joseph, Executive Director - Strategy & Development, ISDC, said, "We are proud to associate with bridge India to organise the Commonwealth education conference. In many ways, the pandemic has disrupted the education sector worldwide, from student experiences to business models. In response to the new challenges, educators from around the world have devised innovative solutions. The Commonwealth education conference aims to bring together innovators from across various disciplines to collaborate on the best ways to set the pace, and keep up with changes in education. The one-day forum will bring together education and policy leaders across countries and help build global partnerships. A special focus at the conference will be on the concept of a digital Commonwealth, which makes collaborations across borders easier in a post-pandemic world."

In another panel discussion, 'Beyond branch campuses', Professor Peter Francis, Deputy-Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Birmingham City University, and Dr Manish Malhotra, Founder and Chairman, ATMC Education Group will explore different approaches to branch campuses and beyond. Additionally, the panel will discuss how student and staff are given unique opportunities through branch campuses and joint degree programmes.

In a session titled "Exploring innovative partnerships", distinguished Panelists Steve Waterworth, Head of International Partnerships, Liverpool John Moores University; Rosie Sweeney AIoA, Head of Membership, The Institute of Analytics (IoA); Teresa Jacobs, Executive Director - Learning, ISDC; and Dr Clare Walsh FIoA; Head of Education, the Institute of Analytics (IoA) will present insights from ISDC's UK Collaboration Partners on the impact of innovative skill development and education partnerships for UK technical and higher education institutions abroad.

Nitin Bhalla, Head - Outreach and Partnerships, Sri Aurobindo Society and Sambhrant Sharma, Executive Committee Member, Sri Aurobindo Society will present a case study: Micro incentives to reward achievement. The case study by Auro scholar seeks to provide micro-incentives to students to learn. Achievement is rewarded by micro-payments.

Sri Aurobindo Society's wider work has already delivered teacher training to over 2.2m teachers, are strongly embedded in 22,000 CBSE schools with 8m students across 31 State Governments and Union Territories.

ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation) is a leading International Provider for British Education and Skills with an active presence in India, working in partnership an excess of 200 Universities and Higher Education Providers by Developing and Upgrading the Academic Degrees for Future to Seek External Accreditations / Memberships / Qualifications along with the University Degrees.

ISDC is working with UK Skills Federation, Scottish Qualification Authority, large number of universities and an excess of 25 Professional Bodies in UK for their Market Expansion, Transnational Education and Growth.

For more details, please visit: (https://isdcglobal.org).

