Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj awarded 'world's fastest weight loss expert' by London's World Book of Record

You would like to read
- Guru Asha Ashta declares Crowning Award Winners of e9UnLOAD, the 90 Days Weight Loss Challenge
- At TLOI's wellness engagement, Dr. Lakdawala and Dr. Shetty guide corporate leaders on dealing with obesity and mental stress
- India Book of Records blossoms with fresh talents
- India Book of Records shows constant zeal amongst people
- Bharat Honey bags the prestigious Business Icon of India' Award 2021 from blossom media
New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI/PNN): Fitness and obesity medicine practitioner based in New Delhi, Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, has been felicitated by the World Book of Records, London, for being the World's fastest weight loss expert.
Dr Bhardwaj has been running (http://www.shreeslimming.com/) Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre in New Delhi and has dedicated himself to the world of obesity medicine and weight management. Dr Bhardwaj made a world record by reducing 1.8 kg in 3 hours of a patient diagnosed with Spinal tuberculosis and pre-diabetes.
Earlier, Dr Bhardwaj was awarded 'Keyholder for healthy weight loss' by Forbes India.
"I am delighted to receive the award from World Book of Record, London. Being an obesity medicine specialist, I have a moral obligation to the patients and society as a whole to analyze their results and offer treatment," said Dr Bhardwaj.
(http://www.pratayksha.com/) Dr Bhardwaj is a research member of the Indian Obesity Network, Canadian Obesity Network, Indian Laser Association, and World's Obesity Organization. He had published a scientific book on the treatment of obesity and the use of anti-obesity products.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor