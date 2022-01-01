Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj awarded 'world's fastest weight loss expert' by London's World Book of Record

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI/PNN): Fitness and obesity medicine practitioner based in New Delhi, Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, has been felicitated by the World Book of Records, London, for being the World's fastest weight loss expert.

Dr Bhardwaj has been running (http://www.shreeslimming.com/) Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre in New Delhi and has dedicated himself to the world of obesity medicine and weight management. Dr Bhardwaj made a world record by reducing 1.8 kg in 3 hours of a patient diagnosed with Spinal tuberculosis and pre-diabetes.

Earlier, Dr Bhardwaj was awarded 'Keyholder for healthy weight loss' by Forbes India.

"I am delighted to receive the award from World Book of Record, London. Being an obesity medicine specialist, I have a moral obligation to the patients and society as a whole to analyze their results and offer treatment," said Dr Bhardwaj.

(http://www.pratayksha.com/) Dr Bhardwaj is a research member of the Indian Obesity Network, Canadian Obesity Network, Indian Laser Association, and World's Obesity Organization. He had published a scientific book on the treatment of obesity and the use of anti-obesity products.

