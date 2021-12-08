Dr. Ratna Raju recognised as Inspiring Social Activist

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/PNN): Noted social activist and entrepreneur Dr Ratna Raju has bagged another honour. Dr Ratna Raju has been awarded the prestigious "Inspiring Social Activist of the Year 2021" award by the NationWide Awards.
The award, which was given at the hands of Tech Mahindra vice president Rajesh Dhuddu and GMR Cargo CEO Saurabh Kumar at a well-attended award function, is a recognition of Dr Ratna Raju's contribution to various social causes over the years.
The awards were presented in association with the Government Blockchain Association, international nonprofit helping governments, professionals, and organisations understand, implement, and benefit from blockchain-related technologies and capabilities.
"It is an honour and a privilege to be selected for the Inspiring Social Activist of the Year award. I am thankful for NationWide awards and Government Blockchain Association for the honour. The award will motivate me to work harder and make a bigger contribution to various social causes," said Dr Ratna Raju, who has been engaged in social service since a very young age.
The award comes just days after Dr Ratna Raju was awarded a doctorate by the World Human Rights Protection Commission in November. The Commission recognised his services and contribution to society to award him the Doctorate for Social Service and Technological Innovation.
(https://ratnaraju.com/) Dr Ratna Raju, in association with the Life Foundation, Supar Foundation, and Loyola Old Age Home, has been involved in several social initiatives, including providing free food to orphan children during the Covid-19 pandemic, carrying out relief works during and after the lockdown, among others. He served as a frontline warrior during the pandemic.
Dr Ratna Raju, or Raju Annaya as he is fondly called, has also created employment opportunities for thousands of people with his technology innovation service orientation. He is the marketing chief for Dart Blockchain, the world's fastest blockchain ecosystem, and is also the brain behind RR Team Freedom, which works for self-employment initiatives.
