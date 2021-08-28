Dr. Sarita Sharma's debut poetry collection Days V launched

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI/PNN): Noted author and academician Dr. Sarita Sharma's debut poetry collection Days V, a retelling of human lives in verse, has been launched.

The poems in Days V echo love, loss, living, ageing, connections, betrayals, the trauma of an abusive childhood, and everything humane through myriad imagery and varied voices.

From an old person rocking his chair, a woman desperately looking for a place to call her own in a crowded city, a small town girl dancing to the tunes of Sheeran, and a poetess trying to compose a few lines amidst the jugglery of a hectic life, the poems cover it all.

The poems are an intense study of human lives and picture the lives of ordinary people in big cities, of small-town middle-class values, of women, of loneliness, of the tiring routine of everyday life, but it would be wrong to categorise them as dark or despondent. While she talks of the injustice that life is for many of us, there is always a positive note in her words.

The poems promise a delightful sojourn through words that transport readers to a forgotten world in increasingly hectic lives. At times narrative, soliloquy at others, and nostalgic on occasions, Dr. Sharma's poems bring a breath of fresh air. She has crafted the poems in a master weave, creating patterns that subtly reveal the mysteries of lives.

"I have tried to present what I have seen and observed over the past several years. I have been blessed to have received tremendous love and support from readers, and I am confident Days V will be very well received too," says Dr. Sharma, who, besides being an author and now poet, is also an academician, Keynote Speaker and life coach. She has presented as Resource Person and Keynote Speaker in various national and international meets. She also moves around conducting workshops on Creative Writing.

Dr. Sarita Sharma has been writing for a few years now and has nine books to her credit across diverse genres. She published her first book, Of Myriad Voices, a collection of short stories in English, in 2017.

Apart from writing and editing books Dr. Sharma has also translated two novels from regional Indian languages into English. She recently launched her translated fiction, Swades- My Motherland, published by Sahitya Akademi. Apart from writing she is also passionately involved with women's issues and works for the cause of gender equality. She also serves as editor in chief of Magazine of the Future of US-based Transdisciplinary Agora for Future Discussions (TAFFD's)

Days V is available at leading bookstores across the country and major e-commerce platforms, in paperback and other versions.

