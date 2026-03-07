NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7: Chennai's real estate sector marked a significant digital milestone as DRA Homes launched the city's first multi-lingual Virtual Sales AI Assistant at the recently concluded CREDAI Chennai Fairpro exhibition. The innovation signals a decisive move towards technology-led sales transformation, positioning the company at the forefront of AI-driven customer engagement in the city. Designed to function as a digital sales assistant, the AI-powered tool enables prospective buyers to instantly access comprehensive project information, pricing details, configuration options and amenity specifications. It also facilitates site visit scheduling, helping buyers explore properties with greater convenience and clarity. At Fairpro, the assistant saw enthusiastic participation from visitors, many of whom appreciated the speed, ease and transparency it brought to the property exploration process.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director - DRA Homes, said, "Innovation in real estate is no longer optional - it is imperative. The launch of Chennai's first Multi-lingual Virtual Sales AI Assistant reflects our commitment to building a future-ready organization that leverages technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. We believe AI will play a transformative role in redefining how homes are marketed, explored and purchased, and this is a significant step in that direction." Following its successful debut, the Virtual Sales AI Assistant will now be integrated in a few malls and airports, ensuring a consistent, intelligent and responsive engagement model across multiple customer touchpoints.

Adding to this, Mr. Manoj Vasudevan, Head- Sales, Marketing & CRM, DRA Homes, said, "Today's homebuyer expects speed, transparency and personalized engagement at every stage of the buying journey. With this AI-powered assistant, we are able to provide instant, accurate information while meaningfully enhancing the customer experience. Our focus is on combining human expertise with intelligent automation, enabling our teams to deliver deeper advisory support while the technology streamlines information access." As digital adoption accelerates across sectors, the introduction of this Virtual Sales AI Assistant marks a pivotal shift for Chennai's real estate ecosystem - setting a new benchmark for innovation, responsiveness and customer-centricity in property sales.

DRA, with an impressive legacy of 40 years, has become a trusted name in the real estate industry, delivering world-class projects across Chennai. With more than 12,000 satisfied customers DRA is synonymous with trust, transparency, and timely delivery. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director, DRA goes beyond just building apartments by offering its customers a 'Home of Pride' -- thoughtfully designed living spaces that cater to evolving lifestyles and embody a sense of accomplishment and belonging. Innovations like the 'Timeline Meter' for project updates and the 'Customer Delight Meter' reflect their unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, while their online customer portal ensures hassle-free access to project details and documentation. Signature developments such as DRA Pristine Pavilion, Tuxedo, Ascot, Skylantis, Elite, Infinique and many others exemplify their commitment to blending modernity with value-driven investments. Recognized with awards like FICCI's REISA and Times Business Awards, DRA holds the distinction of being Chennai's first developer with CRISIL's 7-star grading. Their social responsibility initiatives include pond restoration and nurturing young sporting talent, which highlight their dedication to the community. Upholding their motto "Timeless Home, Timely Delivery, DRA continues to inspire pride and trust in every home they create, turning dreams into lasting legacies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)