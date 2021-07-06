Dream and Believe Foundation leads India on the path of equality

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI/SRV Media): Dream and Believe Foundation, a Government certified non-profit organization, is working towards bridging the gap between various social inequalities.

Established in 2020, it is designed to benefit the needy and underprivileged individuals in the community. The foundation aims at driving a change, focusing on education, poverty, and health, building a world that is centered on promoting self-esteem and equal rights for everyone.

India is the second-most populous country globally, with an estimated population of 1.37 billion people. The country's GDP growth rate was 4.2% in 2019, making it one of the fastest-growing economies globally.

This progress has made it identified as having the potential to become a superpower country. However, India still lags in various aspects that modern superpowers need, such as gender equity associated with civilization.

Despite achieving steady progress, India experiences several social issues, including poverty, lack of access to education and healthcare facilities, and gender-related stereotypes. As a result, well-wishers have stepped up and established humanitarian organizations to support and present the voice of vulnerable people.

The Dream and Believe foundation has 42 social causes categorized into three main dockets; education and empowerment, healthcare, and environment. Willing donors can choose the cause they want to contribute to and the amount, depending on their ability. The activities supported by this organization include fighting against cancer, HIV/AIDS, body shaming, hunger and malnutrition, child education, and global warming to mention a few.

The funds collected by the organization benefit the community in various ways. In 2020-21, the organization has financially and non-financially supported over 500 needy families by providing food and nutritional products. The organization further donated various items such as washing machines and microwaves to ease the livelihood of senior citizens aged above 60 years. Furthermore, it has supported about 200 children by providing stationery and food to them along with their mothers.

The Dream and Believe Foundation has a robust leadership, headed by the founder, Dr. Swaroop Puranik, and his wife and co-founder, Dr. Akshata Prabhu. Puranik accomplished his post-graduation in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. Besides, he has earned international recognition for India through his exemplary sports record.

He completed three global triathlon races in 2019, an achievement that earned him the title of IRONMAN. Puranik has been the VMN Foundation's managing trustee for 15 years and an oral implantologist and periodontal surgeon for 10 years.

Akshata Prabhu is known for offering pediatric dentistry services to vulnerable and specially-abled children for free in her clinic. She has collaborated with various agencies like KETTO and the India Dental Association in fundraising campaigns, to support cancer patients and run campaigns aimed at raising awareness on smoking, respectively. She is also the brand ambassador and CEO of The International Glamour Project, aimed at empowering women of all ages and sizes through pageantry.

In conclusion, although India's growth rate is high, there exists a need to improve various socio-economic facets. To achieve this goal, humanitarian agencies like the Dream and Believe foundation have been born.

