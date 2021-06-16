dunnhumby launches Coding Challenge exclusively for women

You would like to read
- Six coders/programmers win Rs 3,00,000 in prize money at dunnhumby's annual coding and problem-solving event - Code Combat
- dunnhumby Code Combat live with over 3000 registrations in three days
- dunnhumby in spotlight at largest-ever Virtual Machine Learning Summit
- Surat girl, Kruti Dharaiya wins the Geek Goddess 2020 champion's trophy beating 70,000 women coder
- Data Science opening perspective career opportunities globally
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): dunnhumby India, a world leader in customer data science, has announced the launch of a Coding Challenge, exclusively for women, which gives winners the chance to work at dunnhumby.
The challenge will be run in partnership with TechGig, India's largest tech community.
dunnhumby, one of the fastest growing customer data science companies in India, has a workforce touching close to 700 working from all over the country. During lockdown, the company has expanded their team with over 150 professionals through virtual hiring and onboarding. dunnhumby India plans to grow with similar momentum in the coming years.
"After two successful runs of Code Combat - dunnhumby's prize challenge, this coding challenge presents potential employees an exciting opportunity to show us their talent in action as we target to hire over 100 engineers this year. dunnhumby believes diversity of thought is a competitive edge and the fantastic success of female participants in the previous edition of Code Combat only goes to show the tremendous female talent we have in our country. We all need to work much harder to enable greater diversity in the workplace. One of the ways to move the needle is to change the balance of hiring significantly, and we are hoping to do just that with this challenge," said Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India.
The challenge calls for the best female coders, programmers and tech enthusiasts from all over India and challenges them to creatively resolve a complex problem in a time based-controlled environment whilst seeing how they perform under pressure.
There are three challenges which match skill sets sought for three different roles that dunnhumby is hiring for:
Data Engineer
DevOps Engineer
Web Developer
The participants will be judged on their technical skills, business understanding, innovative approach, scalability and the effectiveness of the solution.
The challenges are now live and you can register here.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor