Duo Khushboo Khan, Nishant Malkhani are ready to charm their fans with a music video shot in Dubai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI/PNN): (https://www.instagram.com/imkhushbookhann/?utm_medium=copy_link) Khushboo Khan, actress and supermodel, will take her fans to a different world with her international music video to be released on the well-known Dubai-based YouTube channel 'Brown Pitch' during Valentine's Day week.
The music video features Khushboo Khan along with (https://www.instagram.com/nishantsinghm_official/?utm_medium=copy_link) Malkhani, who is well-known for his lead roles in a plethora of popular television series and was also a contestant on Colours TV's Big Boss 14.
The upcoming music video titled "Meri Bandi" is produced by versatile personalities Waseem Amrohi & Shahzeb Azad and singer-composer Goldie. The music video is directed by (https://www.instagram.com/ramjigulatiofficial/?utm_medium=copy_link) Ramji Gulati.
Meri Bandi song will mark its presence during the season of love, around Valentine's Week 2022. Making the love-filled month even more thrilling and special for all music lovers and her fans, the entire song is shot in Dubai, one of the most picturesque destinations in the world. The level of this music video is international, and everything is super aesthetic.
Khushboo Khan is always on the frontline and never fails to awe her audience. She has crossed over 1 million followers recently on platforms like Instagram and Moj and is already setting the bar high as an artist.
