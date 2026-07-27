NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 27: EcoScapes Landscaping has been in the landscaping industry for close to two decades, offering complete outdoor development services along with landscape architectural designs, and announces their strategic association with Fluidra India, an international leader in pool and wellness equipment. With this association, Fluidra India would be the only authorized provider for all types of bio swimming pool systems, equipment, and specialized materials used in EcoScapes' luxurious residential, commercial and hospitality projects. The need for luxury outdoor living spaces, including villas, wellness retreats and luxury resorts, is increasing in India day by day; and with this collaboration, EcoScapes' complete designing and implementation skills would come together with Fluidra's advanced and sustainable aquatic technologies.

A bio pool (or natural swimming pool) is an eco-friendly aquatic feature that uses biological filtration, aquatic plants, or specialized natural filtration technology instead of chlorine and harsh chemicals to maintain clean, clear water. Suraj Nayak, Founder and Managing Director of EcoScapes Landscaping, commented on the association, "At EcoScapes, our vision has always been to build complete, functional, and sustainable outdoor environments rather than just green spaces. As we expand our footprint into turnkey hospitality and luxury residential projects, water features and swimming pools have become core to our offerings. Our long-standing relationship with Fluidra India ensures that we never have to compromise on quality. By sourcing directly from a global leader, we are able to provide our clients with state-of-the-art filtration, automation, and sustainable pool systems that perfectly complement our bespoke landscape designs."

Mathew Jacob, Managing Director at Fluidra South East Asia & India, added, "We are delighted to strengthen our association with EcoScapes Landscaping, a company known for its incredible attention to detail and commitment to excellence. Fluidra's mission is to deliver the perfect pool and wellness experience responsibly, and partnering with an innovative firm like EcoScapes allows us to see our systems integrated seamlessly into some of the finest outdoor architectures in India. Together, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in pool design, water efficiency, and outdoor luxury." Through this association, EcoScapes and Fluidra India hope to optimize the entire supply chain for complex aquatic infrastructure systems through effective project implementation from master planning right through to their lifetime maintenance.

About EcoScapes Landscaping Pvt. Ltd. Founded in 2009 by Suraj Nayak, EcoScapes Landscaping is a premier integrated outdoor development company in India. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the firm provides comprehensive end-to-end solutions spanning landscape design coordination, engineering, hardscape construction, swimming pools, water bodies, irrigation, lighting, and long-term maintenance. EcoScapes is dedicated to creating functional, durable, and sustainable environments for luxury hospitality, premium residential communities, commercial spaces, and institutional projects. (For more information, visit: www.ecoscapes.in. About Fluidra India Established in 1969, Fluidra is a leading global company in the pool and wellness industry, dedicated to developing innovative products and services for both the residential and commercial pool markets. Operating in over 47 countries, Fluidra boasts a massive portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized brands. Fluidra India delivers state-of-the-art equipment, automated water care, sustainable filtration solutions, and wellness systems tailored to the unique demands of the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asian markets.Fluidra's portfolio includes some of the most leading brands widely recognized worldwide, such as AstralPool, Zodiac, Jandy and Polaris, among others.

For more information, visit: www.fluidra.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)