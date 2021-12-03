Edtech firm Univo launches job placement drive for Amity Online students

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The first edition of the on-ground Univo Job Placement drive concluded successfully on 2 December 2, 2021, at Amity University, Noida campus. A series of on-ground placement drives are planned by the Edtech firm for its integrated partner (https://amityonline.com) Amity University Online.

This initiative will travel across the country and open new opportunities for online learners while building the careers of tomorrow.

In times when sectors like IT/ITES, BFSI, Edtech are witnessing steady growth, and organisations across these sectors are consistently on the lookout for professionals, this placement drive by (https://univo.education) Univo Edtech acts as a bridge between the top companies and students with the right skillset.

At the maiden event, 400-plus job openings by organisations across BFSI, IT/ITES, EdTech, Retail, garnered 1100-plus registrations from online students in Delhi NCR region. It brought the recruiters and learners under one roof, allowing employers to find the right fit for talent in their organisations. A nine-hour packed agenda completed the entire process from registration, shortlisting, interviews, final selection to right on the spot offer letter rollout on the same day.

Some of the corporates that have selected and shortlisted candidates include Accenture, Silaris Information, Citi Mall, Allsec Technologies, VMS India Mart amongst others. 22 per cent of the students who walked-in grabbed on-the-spot job offers, while 46 per cent are still in process for further rounds. The most sought-after job roles were business consultants, sales and marketing, account managers, agents. Candidates who participated included undergraduate and postgraduate online students from management and IT degree programs.

Abhinav Singh, Director, VMS India Mart, "It was a great experience interacting with Amity Online students today. The quality of students was impressive and their skillset was at par with our expectations. What impressed us most was their ability to manage multiple responsibilities simultaneously. They are ambitious and would only push the bar higher in the coming times."

Bipindeep Singh, BBA student, "In COVID times, when jobs are in dearth, I was not expecting a placement drive to happen. This is a great initiative that gave me the opportunity to appear for face-to-face interviews. I am ecstatic to get shortlisted by a company. Amity Online can truly fuel your dreams."

This flexible and focused placement drive by Univo has infused a new enthusiasm in the online student community. Univo is working consistently with a network of recruiters and support staff across the country to enable similar opportunities on a regular basis.

Univo EdTech works as a strategic partner for top-tier Education Institutes and Universities in India and worldwide offering various services including program growth, content development, student support and more.

We bring knowledge, capabilities, and expertise to an education institution to support its strategic priorities, so universities can better focus on their core educational processes.

We were established in the year 2018 partnering with top-ranked institutions from India, US, UK, Africa, Middle East etc. We have 235k-plus registered learner's base across 150-plus nationalities enrolled in 80-plus programs.

