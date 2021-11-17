EdTech is empowering teachers' professional growth

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nord Anglia Education, world's leading premium schools' organization with 76 schools spread across 31 countries released figures showing an increase in how teachers are using Nord Anglia University (NAU), the organisation's online professional development platform, to enhance their professional learning and development.

Oakridge International Schools in India (Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Mohali) are part of the Nord Anglia Education family.

Nord Anglia's analysis, based on its 10,000 teachers in 31 countries, found courses helping educators develop their teaching skills were the most popular and accounted for 62% of all online learning sessions between May 2021 and October 2021. In contrast, between September 2020 and April 2021 teaching skills made up 51% of all learning sessions on NAU.

Courses on Teaching Skills were wide ranging with subject specific courses such Mathematics for Early Years through to others focussed on enhancing understanding of child development and learning, for example Learning Styles and Pedagogy.

Nord Anglia's analysis also shows that 15% of online sessions focused on Pastoral Care and Wellbeing. Nord Anglia's Supporting Student Wellbeing Within a School Community course was one of the most popular courses on NAU during the period with over 5,000 teachers completing it.

Courses focused on Digital Skills made up 15% of all learning sessions. Digital Tools for Interactive Study and Gamification for Learning were some of the most popular.

NAU contains thousands of learning resources designed to support teachers' continued professional development and connect them with peers across Nord Anglia's global network of schools. Using the best in AI to personalise the learning experience, the platform promotes collaboration and the sharing of best practice in teaching, wellbeing, and career management with teachers forming community groups online.

In September this year, the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI) (https://www.nordangliaeducation.com/news/2021/09/29/tech-enabled-learning-and-development-programme-achieves-global-accolade-for-third-year-running) awarded Nord Anglia University formal accreditation for the third year running for the quality of its professional development programme. The LPI also commended Nord Anglia as an organisation that 'continually learns and improves'.

Brian Cooklin, Managing Director, Nord Anglia Education India, said, "Across all of our schools staff are utilising the opportunities provided through Nord Anglia University and other training courses to full effect and for maximum benefit in terms of their professional development. Often teachers learn best from other teachers because they can share experience, practice, and suggested improvements. I am very proud of all that staff have achieved and how their work supports other teachers around the world."

Dr. Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director, Nord Anglia Education, said, "It's great to see how education technology is a transformative tool for professional development and helps teachers continue to deepen their knowledge and access learning wherever they're teaching in the world. At Nord Anglia, encouraging a culture of continuous improvement is at the very heart of our mission to ensure the best learning outcomes for our students."

