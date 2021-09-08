Elan Epic wins 'The Most Promising Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year - North' Award at Franchise and Retail Awards 2021

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Elan Group's marquee project Elan Epic has won the coveted 'The Most Promising Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year - North' Award at the Franchise & Retail Awards 2021.

Ashish Gupta, AVP - Leasing, Elan Group, was also awarded 'Shopping Mall Professional of the Year' on the same platform.

Ashish Gupta and his team received the award on behalf of Elan Group from Lalit Agarwal - CMD, V-Mart and Gaurav Marya - Chairman, Franchise India. Franchise & Retail Awards are among India's leading recognitions in the field of Franchising & Retailing. The award features 50+ categories and 500+ nominations annually. It honours organizations that have shown outstanding business acumen, passion and achievement of franchise businesses across India.

Commenting upon this, Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, Elan Group, said, "We are thrilled to win this award and thank the jury and the organizers for this recognition. Elan Epic is one of our finest offerings conceptualized with an aim to redefine the paradigm of experiential retail. This achievement is a testimony to our commitment to providing curated experiences to our patrons as we strive to reimagine the commercial realty landscape in India."

Sprawling over an area of four acres, Elan Epic is one of India's first commercial projects with a huge water body in the central atrium. This premium retail destination is strategically located at sector 70 on Extended Golf Course Ext. Road, Gurugram. It enjoys easy connectivity and accessibility to prominent landmarks via Sohna Road and NH8. The project's opulent features have been meticulously designed by UHA London & Architecture by ACPL.

Elan Group's other landmark creations include Elan Paradise, Elan Mercado, Elan Miracle and Elan Town Centre. Elan Group today is the finest boutique real estate developer in the country. The group is committed to setting new benchmarks of excellence in the commercial real estate segment. The group's bespoke offerings are constantly redefining customer experiences with innovative and cutting-edge design and architecture, best-in-class amenities and conveniences.

Since its inception, the group has stood for - 'Building the Future' and looks forward to contributing to the growth of the real estate sector through ultra-luxury and cost-effective retail, commercial and hospitality projects. Strategically located in Gurugram, the group's projects have been conceptualized on the under one roof concept and are poised to emerge as the one-stop destination for all the retail and entertainment needs.

