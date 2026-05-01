BusinessWire India Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 1: In a significant step towards delivering its next landmark development, Elan Group has announced the commencement of construction of its ultra-luxury residential project, Elan The Statement, in Sector 49, Gurugram. The milestone follows the award of a Rs 840 crore contract to Tata Projects for the project's construction, a company widely recognised for its legacy of trust and proven track record in delivering complex, large-scale projects. With a planned investment of approximately Rs 1600 crore, Elan The Statement is being developed across approximately 6 acres and further strengthens Elan Group's growing presence in the ultra-luxury residential segment.

The development comprises 5 elegantly designed towers offering ultra-spacious residences with super area ranging from nearly 4285 sq. ft. to 7270 sq. ft. With a two-residences-per-core configuration, private lift lobbies and carefully curated interiors, each residence is designed to maximise privacy and exclusivity. Designed by Benoy from London, UK, the project's striking metal and glass facade sets a new architectural benchmark in one of Gurugram's most sought-after residential locations. The project's landscape is being crafted by globally acclaimed SWA Group from California, USA, ensuring a seamless integration of nature within the development. Mr. Rakesh Kapoor, Chairman, Elan Group, said, "Elan The Statement represents our vision of crafting future-ready developments defined by design excellence and engineering strength. The commencement of construction underscores our unwavering commitment to disciplined execution and timely delivery. With Tata Projects on board, we are confident of achieving global benchmarks across every aspect of the development. Elan The Statement will redefine new-age luxury through its architectural distinction and thoughtfully curated living experiences, rarely seen in the market. It marks a defining step in shaping the future of ultra-luxury living in India."

Mr. Barun Pal Chowdhury, EVP and SBU Head - Buildings and Airports, Tata Projects Ltd, said, "Elan The Statement represents the next-generation of luxury developments in Gurugram, where design ambition meets execution excellence. At Tata Projects, we have consistently set benchmarks in delivering complex, large-scale infrastructure with predictability, precision and safety at the core. This project further strengthens our position as a trusted partner for marquee developments across India. Leveraging advanced engineering, robust project management frameworks and our unwavering focus on timely delivery, we are committed to creating an asset that stands out not just for its scale, but for the quality and reliability it represents."

Elan The Statement is not just another addition to Gurugram's ultra-luxury housing landscape but a reflection of Elan Group's vision of creating world-class developments defined by design-led innovation, engineering precision and uncompromising quality. With an expanding portfolio of marquee projects across residential, commercial and hospitality segments, the Group continues to strengthen its position as a trusted name in India's luxury real estate sector. The commencement of construction further reinforces Elan Group's commitment to delivering enduring value while playing a significant role in shaping the next phase of Gurugram's urban growth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)