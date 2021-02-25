eLearning app eMedicoz wins 5th South Asia Education Summit Award 2021

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): eMedicoz app wins 5th South Asia Education Summit Award 2021 organized by Digital Inclusion Foundation & ICTpost which is India's first Think Tank and online media venture on ICT vertical. eMedicoz app got listed in the special mention Award category of Mobile Learning - Innovation in Medical Education. Dr Sumer Sethi Founder eMedicoz received the award.

The app was evaluated based on innovative educational identity, the creation of varied information content, and the digitalization of educational and scientific heritage. South Asia Education Summit Award is a dedicated platform to explore the latent potential of innovation in the education and healthcare sector across 12 countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia: India, Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and China Pacific. The prestigious event was started with the help of UNESCO in the year 2014.

Dr Sumer Sethi, Founder eMedicoz who himself is an edupreneur and practising radiologist, said, "It is an honor to be in the winning category of Mobile Learning - Innovation in Medical Education in the prestigious event of 5th South Asia Education Summit Award 2021. eMedicoz is the top 5 eLearning apps in India, we are glad that our students have put their efforts into making the eMedicoz app the fastest-growing smartphone market and we are proud of being part of this 5th South Asia Education Summit Award initiative by Digital Inclusion Foundation & ICTpost."

eMedicoz was launched in 2018 and has 3 lac plus users on the app. The app is available on both android and iOS. The majority of these users have verified doctors and medical students. With the help of this app, medical students get insightful knowledge and discuss cases/questions on an interactive forum. Budding doctors get an idea about the latest technology and development in the field of medicine. eMedicoz app is the only medical education learning app in the top 5 in the eLearning category, had listed in the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' organized by the Government of India, in 2020.

This app helps to bridge the gap amongst medical students preparing for various career opportunities at the post-doctoral level and provides them with a common platform where they can get all useful information in one place and prepare for common national level examinations like NEET-PG, NEXT. Through this app, students get the opportunity to discuss medical cases with their seniors and peers across the world.

This app has many innovative features like a Two-way interactive teaching platform, an interactive forum for discussion, innovative features like Question Bank, and Flashcards for medical students. Unique features of this app also include practical courses for medical students and resident doctors where they can learn practical skills and even present Live Patient cases to the senior doctors.

