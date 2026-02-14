PNN New Delhi [India], February 14: As India and Malaysia continue to deepen bilateral ties, Pradeep Batra, President of the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) Malaysia chapter and Executive Director of Emerald Hexagon - an SRAM & MRAM Group company, is emerging as a key voice representing the Indian diaspora and strengthening people-to-people and business engagement between the two nations. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuala Lumpur, Batra expressed strong enthusiasm within the Indian community in Malaysia, highlighting growing optimism around enhanced trade, technology collaboration, and cultural exchange between the two countries. Over the years, Batra has played an active role in organizing community engagements and welcoming Indian delegations, reinforcing the diaspora's role as a bridge between India and Malaysia.

Batra, a stakeholder in the SRAM & MRAM Group and Executive Director at Emerald Corporates Limited (UK), is also known for his entrepreneurial ventures, including the Spice Garden restaurant chain in Malaysia. Through his business and community leadership, he continues to promote stronger economic and cultural ties between the two countries. Emerald Corporates: Advancing Sustainable Solutions for India Dr.Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Founder and Chairman of Emerald Corporates - an SRAM & MRAM GROUP COMPANY, formed SRAM & MRAM group to focus on developing innovative infrastructure and sustainability-driven solutions across global markets. Emerald's flagship Hexagon Dual-Technology Water Restoration Platform integrates advanced disinfection and photocatalytic oxidation technologies to tackle large-scale water pollution and ecosystem degradation.

The technology combines Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) rapid disinfection with solar-powered photocatalytic oxidation to address pathogens, nutrient overload, and industrial contamination, offering a scalable and low-energy approach to restoring polluted water bodies. Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Founder and Chairman, Emerald Corporates, said: "India's water crisis demands scalable, science-backed interventions but an organic and environmental friendly solution. Emerald's Hexagon platform is designed to deliver rapid remediation while enabling long-term ecological restoration. We believe public-private collaboration and diaspora-led initiatives can accelerate sustainable water transformation across India." Diaspora-Led Vision for India's Water Future Post his engagements around the India-Malaysia bilateral visit, Pradeep Batra is expected to champion initiatives aimed at addressing India's water challenges, leveraging Emerald's technology platform and international collaboration frameworks to support river rejuvenation and urban water restoration projects.

"Prime Minister Modi's leadership has elevated India's global standing and empowered the diaspora to contribute meaningfully to national priorities," Batra said. "Water sustainability is a critical area where overseas Indians can bring technology, capital, and partnerships back to India." Strengthening Bilateral Collaboration Beyond Diplomacy Batra's work reflects a broader trend of diaspora leaders translating diplomatic momentum into tangible outcomes across business, technology, and sustainability. With India and Malaysia strengthening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, leaders like Batra and organizations such as Emerald Corporates are expected to play a pivotal role in advancing cross-border innovation and infrastructure development.