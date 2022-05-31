Emerson collaborates with IITB-Monash Research Academy for sustainable innovation

You would like to read
- Advance Bookings for Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 Escalate at full swing ahead its Release
- 2021 Sustainability Report of Sai Life Sciences highlights the momentum gained in its Sustainability choices
- Aligning business goals and sustainability - The way forward
- Denmark awarded with Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice 2021 for Environment Sustainability
- Holcim India and its two operating companies - Ambuja Cements and ACC launch their first sustainability campaign #ChangeTheStory reinforcing their commitment to build a green future
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the intent to support and advance research in the areas of technology and sustainability, global technology and engineering company Emerson formalized its collaboration with IITB-Monash Research Academy. The signed umbrella agreement marks a step towards a sustainable future through technology and innovation. The partnership will focus on research related to themes such as Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Computational Modelling, Circular Economy, Clean Energy, Health Sciences, and Sustainable Society.
Speaking of the collaboration, Dr Amit Paithankar, Vice President - Advanced Design Center and Managing Director - South Asia of Emerson said, "The imperative to navigate a transition to a sustainable future, especially with India's own ambitious target of becoming net-zero by 2070, means that research into sustainability has growing importance. At Emerson, part of our environmental sustainability strategy is partnering with academic institutions to drive sustainable innovation, and I am confident that our collaboration with IITB-Monash Research Academy will result in next-generation scalable and commercially viable solutions."
Emerson articulated its global Purpose in 2020 - We drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter, and more sustainable. The company has been using the "Greening Of, Greening By, and Greening With" framework to strategize and translate the purpose into ground-level actionable sustainability initiatives.
The "Greening Of" initiatives are those that Emerson undertakes internally to improve the performance of its own operations, facilities, offices and employees. "Greening By" on the other hand, is focused on how Emerson helps its customers improve their environmental sustainability through the implementation and use of our products and solutions.
Recognizing that collaboration is critical to carve a path to a sustainable future, its "Greening With" strategy fosters collaboration among other stakeholders by participating in leading sustainability industry forums, engaging with governments globally to support sustainability-related policies and regulations, and partnering with academic institutions to drive sustainable innovation. Aligned with this effort, Emerson has been developing innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions through partnerships with world-renowned universities and research institutions both in India and globally.
The IITB-Monash Research Academy is a unique global research academy and a major Australian-Indian research collaboration formed between India's top-ranked Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) and Monash University geared towards PhD training on a sizeable scale. The Academy brings a solutions-driven approach to addressing global problems. With strong industry involvement, it is taking the lead in solving some of the greatest challenges of our time.
M.S. Unnikrishnan, CEO of IITB-Monash Research Academy, said, "Both industry and academe are key players in the transition to a sustainable society and we are grateful for industrial partners like Emerson, whose support helps us scale our program, create more PhDs, and further our progress on sustainable innovation. Collaborations such as this help bridge the skill gap between what Industry needs and educational institutes produce."
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure.
For more information, please visit (https://www.emerson.com/en-in).
The IITB-Monash Research Academy was established in 2008 as a unique Joint Venture (JV) research academy that aims at enhancing research collaborations between India and Australia. The Academy's mandate is facilitating cutting edge, application-oriented research through a PhD program that leverages world class infrastructure at both IIT Bombay and Monash University (Melbourne) developing high impact solutions aimed at helping us achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The Academy's research themes - Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Computational Modelling, Circular Economy, Clean Energy, Health Sciences, Smart Materials, Infrastructure Engineering, and Sustainable Societies are designed in accordance with the future needs of our world.
For more information, please visit (https://www.iitbmonash.org).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor