PNN Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 24: Empower India Limited (BSE - 504351, NSE - EMPOWER) announced that its equity shares have been admitted to trading and dealings on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), marking a significant milestone in the Company's growth journey. The Company's shares commenced trading on the NSE platform effective April 20, 2026, under the symbol "EMPOWER." The admission follows approval from NSE vide its circular Ref. No. 0645/2026 dated April 17, 2026, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. With this development, Empower India Limited gains access to one of India's most prominent and liquid capital markets, enhancing visibility among a wider base of investors and stakeholders.

The listing on NSE is expected to strengthen the Company's market presence and improve liquidity for its shareholders, while also providing an efficient platform for price discovery. It further reflects the Company's commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance, transparency, and regulatory compliance. Commenting on the development, the management of Empower India Limited stated that the NSE listing represents an important step toward unlocking long-term shareholder value. The Company believes that broader market access will enable greater participation from institutional and retail investors alike, while reinforcing investor confidence in its business fundamentals and growth strategy. The Company remains focused on delivering sustainable growth, improving operational efficiencies, and capitalizing on emerging opportunities across its business segments. The NSE admission is expected to further support these objectives by facilitating enhanced access to capital markets and strengthening the Company's financial flexibility.

Empower India Limited expressed its gratitude to its shareholders, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders for their continued trust and support. The Company looks forward to leveraging this milestone as a platform for accelerated growth and long-term value creation. Company is committed to building a robust and scalable business model driven by innovation, operational excellence, and strong governance practices. The Company continues to focus on delivering consistent performance while creating value for all stakeholders. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)