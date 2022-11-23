ET Money launches a new brand campaign addressing the struggles users face while growing their money

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/PNN): ET Money, one of India's largest wealth tech apps, has launched a new brand campaign to end users' constant struggle while managing and growing their money. This new marketing blitz was launched at the onset of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, for which ET Money is the Associate Broadcasting Sponsor.

Taking a humorous and unique storytelling approach, the series of ad films personify users' fear via a Money Man (one of the main characters in the ad film). In the ad, Money Man nudges the investor to think of ways to grow his own money through continuous & thorough research rather than enjoying life's little pleasures. As it is common for people to get stressed when tasked with conducting thorough research of financial markets to make informed investment decisions, the series of ads bring to life the idea of ET Money as an investment platform that enables people to 'put their money to work' rather than working hard for money.

Commenting at the launch of this unique campaign, Santosh Navlani, Chief Operating Officer, ET Money, "ET Money as a progressive brand has always targeted audiences who have an innate desire to grow personally, professionally, and financially. For such audiences who have already worked hard to make money, growing it consistently takes a lot of hard work, planning, diligence, and sound investing knowledge. To avoid negative surprises from market events, they keep themselves busy pursuing the best investment opportunities, making them compromise on life's little joys and feel stressed. As part of our mission to simplify the financial journey of Indians, the ad campaign encourages people to stop working harder to grow their money and enjoy the little pleasures of life by trusting ET Money's services."

Link to the ad campaign - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPPMibgqYPI)

ET Money started in 2016 with a mission to simplify the financial journey of new-age Indians. Today, over 10 Million users from more than 1400 cities trust ET Money with over Rs. 30,000 Crore of their investments. Over Rs. 600 Crores of additional money is invested through ET Money every month, with a SIP processed every 2.5 seconds on the platform. Their latest offering, ET Money Genius, allows investors to access personalized investment strategies across mutual funds and stocks. Through this membership, they are building India's largest financial subscription that provides superior investment advisory, completely aligned to investors' interests, at a fraction of the cost. Website link - (https://www.etmoney.com)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)