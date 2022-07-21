EV Powerlist 2022 to be announced at EV ULTIMO CONCLAVE in Mumbai

You would like to read
- EV-focused lending players partners with OEMs to fuel electric vehicles sales
- MyRaasta app to offer 30-seconds complete vehicle inspection, powered by AI
- India's Premier Electric Vehicle (EV) Conference, EVConIndia, returns this July at The Leela, Gurugram
- Electric One launches India's first-ever Electric Vehicle Center of Excellence 'Skill Next' at Manav Rachna
- BOLT and SpareIt to build India's largest EV ready garage network
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/PNN): The inaugural edition of EV Power List 2022 is the most definitive list featuring the top influential individuals in the electric vehicle ecosystem in India.
The list will acknowledge the achievements of industry corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, technocrats, consultants, lenders, investors, and policymakers.
Winners will be felicitated at the (https://evultimo.com) EV Ultimo Conclave on 23rd September 2022 at NOVOTEL, Mumbai. The conclave will bring together senior functionaries of the Automobile, E-Mobility, BFSI, FinTech, and IT sectors. The conclave will have a Round Table Session, Forums on Technology, EV Financing and Investment, and Emerging Business Models in Mobility & Start-ups.
Anurag Khanna CMD Banknet Group & founder of EV Ultimo says that we are excited for the first edition of the EV Ultimo Conclave & EV Powerlist. The EV Powerlist will recognize & felicitate leaders & game-changers who are enabling clean energy manufacturing and sustainability in our country. He further added that the EV Conclave will be organized by Banknet Conferences that have been associated with more than 60 conferences, seminars, workshops, and exhibitions with the participation of 5,000+ participants from more than 900 companies in 26 countries.
According to Abhirat Khanna, CEO, EV Ultimo "Our goal at EV Ultimo is to provide a platform & marketplace, to facilitate faster adoption of e- mobility by consumers, assisting stakeholders in the implementation of clean energy policies. At the conclave, we will be announcing several new initiatives".
You can find more details about the EV Ultimo Conclave & EV Powerlist at evultimo.com. The online nomination & registration form is now available.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor