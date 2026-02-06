VMPL New Delhi [India], February 6: India's office space landscape is rapidly evolving as enterprises, GCCs, and growing businesses shift toward flexible, agile, and scalable work environments. In this dynamic ecosystem, Exospace has emerged as a trusted workspace provider across India. Founded in 2019 with just 25 seats in Bhubaneswar, Exospace has swiftly expanded to over 1,000 seats across more than 30,000 sq ft., serving marquee clients such as Carlsberg, Mitsubishi, and TKIL. With consistently high occupancies of 95-100%, Exospace continues to strengthen its footprint in Kolkata, Guwahati, and Patna, while charting its next trajectory toward Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, and other Tier 1 & 2 cities, targeting 1 lakh sq. ft. within the year.

The newest centres at Martin Burn Business Park, Sector V (Kolkata), Sri Kamakhya Tower, Christian Basti (Guwahati), and City Centre Mall, Lodhipur (Patna) are strategically positioned within prime business corridors, offering enterprises seamless connectivity, operational ease, and future-ready infrastructure. Each Exospace centre is thoughtfully crafted with a productivity-first philosophy, blending aesthetic, ergonomic, and customizable workspaces. Inspired by space, the universe, and our astronaut mascot, the interiors create a sense of entering an entirely new orbit where design, functionality, and focus converge. From curated breakout zones to tailored workspace packages, Exospace delivers a holistic, frictionless, and immersive office experience. "Kolkata, Patna, and Guwahati are emerging as high-potential business hubs," said Satyam Agarwala, Founder & CEO, Exospace. "With Exospace, we aim to provide enterprises a launchpad into a new universe of work, flexible, fully managed, and designed for growth."

As businesses increasingly seek plug-and-play, collaborative, and future-forward work environments, Exospace is positioning itself as the go-to mission control for enterprises expanding across India. Explore the new Exospace coworking experience in Kolkata