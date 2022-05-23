Exude panache with QNET India's premium CHAIROS couple watches- Amia, Harmonie

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Crafted to upgrade the wristgame QNET, one of Asia's leading direct selling companies presents their inimitable collection of timepieces.
The two luxury couple watches - CHAIROS Amia and CHAIROS Harmonie showcase unparalleled timelessness with their sheer elegance and excellence marked by distinguishing designs featuring an exquisite dial, thoughtfully chosen hues and the stylish leather straps that makes them the perfect luxury watch for couples who treasure their time together complementing each other.
Taking the style quotient, a notch above, the new CHAIROS Amia is beautifully encased with a two-layer dial, a signature emerald green leather strap that is marked by a gold-plated Roman index resonating class and precision.
Amia is protected by a scratch-proof, tough sapphire crystal glass. The impeccable finish of this model is sure to provide an infinite blissful experience to the ones wearing it.
CHAIROS Harmonie couple watch is a luxury timepiece that sets love in motion with an impeccable dial complemented with a stylish brown leather strap, and gold-plated indices.
The highlight of this model is the unique two layered brown dial with a combination of alternate number indices and 05-60 minutes printed rings and the IP rose gold plating embellishing the fine textures of the case and crown. This model from the collection is worthy of being a perfect addition to one's repertoire of excellence!
Both the watches tick with the perfect Japanese-made Miyota movement and is equipped with quick release spring bars, for convenient strap removal. These limited-edition CHAIROS watches come with one pair of extra straps without buckle each and are a perfect combination of high-end technical craftsmanship and aesthetic expectations.
The new limited-edition watches are priced at INR 84,650 and are available now in the QNET India eStore at (https://www.qnetindia.co)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
