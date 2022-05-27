Fabindia presents new summer wedding festivities collection: SHAADI. SHAGUN. SHOPPING

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Make your big day and special moments leading to that, Unforgettably Fab!

From seasonal florals to haldiwalla yellows, from henna patterns to sangeetwalla greens, from cocktail reception styles to pastel delights; this summer we have got it all for you. Whether it's your simply sustainable wedding picks or your bridal party's matching ensembles, bridegroom's bespoke kurtas to fab kids cute pairings, in an effort to celebrate diverse cultures, changing preferences of millennial brides-to-be, grooms and families, Fabindia has curated the SHAADI, SHAGUN, SHOPPING edit just for you.

Current wedding trends are evolving and this season is no different. From hosting small intimate weddings to fun traditional and non-traditional wedding parties as well as the honeymoon, this season is all about celebrating joy and togetherness. Inspired by the seasonality and festivities, this edit comprising of craft-led hand embroideries, gorgeous juxtaposition of evergreens and berry pinks, fun-filled array of sun-kissed yellows and rusts to soothing summer soiree pastels, we are ready to celebrate these special moments with you.

Dipali Patwa, Group Head of Brand and Community at Fabindia Group of Companies, says, "When deciding on the overall theme of your summer wedding there's less emphasis on heavy traditions and perfection. Instead, summer weddings are all about exploring a laid back vibe that's still a little bit glam and sophisticated in all the right places. No matter how you choose to celebrate, think casual luxury and you are right on trend to celebrate your fab day."

Shop the new collection at the store and on the (https://www.fabindia.com).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)