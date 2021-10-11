FAME Publish magazine - stories that spread inspiration sell

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/ATK): To bring the story of talented people to the mainstream so that others can also take inspiration from them to enhance their own life, the online magazine (https://famepublish.com) FAME Publish, started with this purpose, is becoming increasingly popular in India and outside the country.

FAME Publish has proved that there is immense potential in the field of entertainment and inspirational stories also sell.

The publication has a whopping monthly online circulation of 15k, launched in 2020 in Delhi, capital of India. It has been stereotyped as a magazine to take the story of the struggle of talented women from small towns to the masses.

Presently the magazine targets the Indian community residing in India or abroad, highlighting individual talents and providing a platform to talented artists to promote their talents at an international level. They also expanding their reach to celebrities and all other individuals come from entertainment category.

Sunil Butolia, Editor-in-Chief now leads a publishing fleet that includes nine online magazines, one newspaper and several websites. The most competitive product is FAME Publish magazine which sells the most.

Sunil Butolia began his journalism career in 2012 as a reporter for a magazine published in India by the Khatik Mahasangh, covering stories from rural areas of north India.

At that time, the founder of Khatik Mahasangh, Pratap Singh realized that the talented women living in rural areas are confined to the household chores due to lack of media platforms because the mainstream media is far beyond their reach. And then he outlined the blueprint to establish FAME Publish magazine.

