Fashion Mob's international shoot grabs eyeballs

You would like to read
- Anant Khandelwal's Indian Wedding Planners expands destination wedding portfolio by launching one stop wedding portal - IWP Select
- Mehendee Karan Singh breaking stereotypes in Indian Fashion Industry
- When celebrity make-up artist Anubha Dawar added glam to Valentine's Day shoot
- Turkey accused of trading Uyghurs for Chinese vaccine
- Meet the woman disrupting the Indian Fashion Industry with minimalism & limited assortment of products with limitless pairing options
Cappadocia [Turkey], June 28 (ANI/PNN): Fashion mob recently did a destination fashion shoot at scenic locations in Cappadocia and Istanbul of Turkey. The previous edition of the fashion mob was shot in Milan, Bali, Paris, and London. The fashion mob shoot was accompanied by a Virtual Fashion show in Association with Bani Pasricha followed by a fashion film shoot with Pink Peacock Couture By Masumi Mewawalla, Rimple, and Harpreet Narula, Couturier Michael Cinco, Mohit Falod, and Ashok Maanay.
The idea behind the shoot was to create a beautiful pictorial series with garments that highlights the talent, hard work of designers and give a visual vibe to end-user to choose and own the ensembles.
Fashion mob is led by Lokesh an internationally acclaimed Indian show director and fashion choreographer. He is known for his precise imagination which he further makes a beautiful reality. Amazing pictures were taken at the shoot by talented photo artist Siddharth Pruthi, whereas Cleopatra makeovers made sure that the makeup game is on point throughout the shoot. The accessories used at the shoot were from Raabta by Rahul. Publicity for the concept is being done by Publicist Ankita Sule. When asked about the concept Lokesh said, I like to experiment with visual displays be it a ramp or a shoot. The whole idea behind working with these amazing designers was to give a visual representation to the people who will make these designs theirs. I feel honoured to make Fashion Mob a medium to make the dreams into reality.
The shoot was accompanied by Bani Pasricha's Virtual Show. Bani is known for doing exceptional work in India and overseas. Her designs exude international charm with a touch of Indianness and that's why her designs are loved by many. To know more log onto http://fashionmobofficial.com/
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor