Fashion Mob's international shoot grabs eyeballs

Cappadocia [Turkey], June 28 (ANI/PNN): Fashion mob recently did a destination fashion shoot at scenic locations in Cappadocia and Istanbul of Turkey. The previous edition of the fashion mob was shot in Milan, Bali, Paris, and London. The fashion mob shoot was accompanied by a Virtual Fashion show in Association with Bani Pasricha followed by a fashion film shoot with Pink Peacock Couture By Masumi Mewawalla, Rimple, and Harpreet Narula, Couturier Michael Cinco, Mohit Falod, and Ashok Maanay.

The idea behind the shoot was to create a beautiful pictorial series with garments that highlights the talent, hard work of designers and give a visual vibe to end-user to choose and own the ensembles.

Fashion mob is led by Lokesh an internationally acclaimed Indian show director and fashion choreographer. He is known for his precise imagination which he further makes a beautiful reality. Amazing pictures were taken at the shoot by talented photo artist Siddharth Pruthi, whereas Cleopatra makeovers made sure that the makeup game is on point throughout the shoot. The accessories used at the shoot were from Raabta by Rahul. Publicity for the concept is being done by Publicist Ankita Sule. When asked about the concept Lokesh said, I like to experiment with visual displays be it a ramp or a shoot. The whole idea behind working with these amazing designers was to give a visual representation to the people who will make these designs theirs. I feel honoured to make Fashion Mob a medium to make the dreams into reality.

The shoot was accompanied by Bani Pasricha's Virtual Show. Bani is known for doing exceptional work in India and overseas. Her designs exude international charm with a touch of Indianness and that's why her designs are loved by many. To know more log onto http://fashionmobofficial.com/

