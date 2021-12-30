Federal Soft Systems and Magik Mat announce winners of The Top Talented Kids 2021 Awards

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 30 (ANI/SRV): Federal Soft Systems & Magik Mat conducted an event -- Top 10 Talented Kids 2021, where it showcased the talent of young and passionate kids. Kids from 2 to 10 years old (nursery to grade 4) participated in the event from all over India.

Many enthusiastic children engaged in the contest with more dedication. Talent, abundant social shares and engagement videos/images have been awarded certificates and prizes. As a surprise, the organizers celebrated the TOP 100 TALENTS and not just TOP 10.!

FSS and Magik Mat are proud to announce the 2021 winners. List of awardees:

L.Sree Karunya (S/O : Lakshmi Narayanan, Chennai, Agarwal Vidyalaya)

An. Muthuhariharan (S/O: Annamalai S, Chennai, Velammal Vidhyashram)

Haashvi Sharma (D/O: Preeti Sharma, Jammu, K.C Public School)

N. Hovika (D/O: Bhanu N, Hyderabad, Sentia The Global School)

Anika Ojha (D/O: Nitu Ojha, Bangalore, DPS)

Ronit Salter (S/O : Momi Salter, Kolkata, Meghmala Roy Education Centre)

Nihal Rajesh (S/O: Rajesh O P, Bangalore, Brs Global School)

N. Maanya (D/O : N. Dhananjaya, Tirupathi, Baba Ifocus)

Tanistha Gupta (D/O: Munish Gupta, Hno 53, Sarwal, Jammu Kc Public School)

Samanyu R Gowda (S/O : Raghunandan R, Bangalore Nps)

Soumya Priyadarshini (D/O : Praful Kumar Sahoo, Berhampur Ganjam Odisha, Kendriya Vidyalaya)

Roshankumar A (S/O: Anandkumar And Sharmila, Chennai, Dav Matriculation Higher Secondary School)

Yadhunanth Madhav S (S/O: Sathish Kumar Raja.M, Bangalore Hello Kids)

R.Malika (D/O : R. Rajesh, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, Besant Arundale Senior School)

M.S.Netra (D/O : Manikandan, Benglen Public School, Coimbatore)

Anvi Choudhary (D/O: Aditi Jha, Samsidh Zee Litera, Bangalore)

Rachana Hiremath (D/O: C R Hiremath, Navnagar, Bagalkot Bips, Vidyagiri)

Oviya Hesminuj (D/O : Hemant, Virar ( Mumbai ), home School)

Lovely Das (S/O: Tanmoy Das, Nirsha Dhanbad, Gyan Sindhu Academy Nirsha)

Vikhyat (S/O: Deepika, Hyderabad, Kidzee)

S.Sanjana (D/O : P. Sudhakar, S. Anitha, Chitlapakkam, Chennai , S.R.D.F Vivekananda Vidhyalaya)

Gourab Mondal (S/O: Rajkishor Mondal, Nirsha Dhanbad, Gyan Sindhu Academy)

Aditya Dubey (S/O: Pallavi Dubey, Bangalore, Boogie Woogie Btm Layout)

Kokul Shakthi (S/O: Bhavani, Chitlapakkam, SCS Matriculation School)

Sanvi (D/O: Priya Sahani, Great Mission, Bihar)

S. Sanjana Sree (D/O: Bhavani, Chitlapakkam, Scs Matriculation School)

Anshil Palrecha (S/O : Anshu Palrecha, bhayander, The Learning Curve)

S. Reshwanth (S/O: Shylaja Senthilraj, Chennai, Agurchand Manmull Jain School )

Shourya Manish Parab (S/O: Manish Raghunath Parab, Mumbai A.H. Wadia High School)

Dhruvanth K K (S/O: Prakruthi, Bangalore, not Joined)

Janvi (D/O: Lt. Mr. Rajinder Kumar, Ambala City, st. Paul's High School)

Apurva Mishra (D/O: Sonam Mishra, Jabalpur, St. Gabriel's Senior Secondary School)

Mahalakshmi (D/O: Ramu, Koratore Alliance ICSE School)

Veenu (D/O: Aahana Bansal, Bathinda, Punjab, MSD School)

M.Sarukasa Madhubalan (S/O : Priya, Madurai, Visakan )

Muneer Jena (D/O: Gayatri Mallick, Gurugram, Haryana, The Heritage Pride Modern School)

Mudrik Jena (S/O: Gayatri Mallick, Gurugram, Haryana, The Heritage Pride Modern School)

Aarohi Abhijeet Supnekar (D/O : Anjali Abhijeet Supnekar, Pune, Podar International School)

Sk.Sahir Uddin (S/O: SK. Sabir Uddin, Kolkata, West Bengal, Ariadaha Kalachand Primary School)

Hana. H (D/O: Haja Peer Mohamed . H, Nazrin Jahan .N, Cuddalore, Crescent Public School)

Keziah Dorcas (D/O : Sheela, coimbatore, Nehru Kids Academy)

A.Ayub Khan (S/O : A.Abdul Hamid, Chennai, Measi Matriculation Higher Secondary School)

Rajashri Nunia (D/O: Rajendra Nunia, Assam, Shiksha Darshan School)

Kabir Hitesh Suchak (S/O: Hitesh Suchak, Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Podar International School)

Palak Agarwal (S/O: Jaya Agarwal, Birpara Dps, Dooars)

Devansh Badgujar (S/O: Mitali Badgujar, Bangalore, Growing Tots)

Ritam Dalal (S/O : Mrityunjoy Dalal, Wb.Rampurhat, Pranab Siksha Niketan)

A.L.Mirudhula (D/O : M.Arunkumar, Chennai, Sri Chaitanya)

Asriha Shivanya A (D/O: K.Arun Prasath Lingam, Thoothukudi, Mary Immaculate Matriculation Higher Secondary School)

A.L.Athreya (S/O: M.Arunkumar, Chennai, Sri Chaitanya Techno)

Daaniya (D/O: Parmesh Meghwal, Kota, Rajasthan Sophia Girls Sr. Sec. School, Vallabh Nagar)

Prajeet Shenoy (S/O: Preethi Shenoy, Bangalore, Carmel High School)

Aashriya Dubey (D/O: Kavita Pandey, Mirzapur, Daffodils Public School)

Kamal Tej (S/O: Archana, Bangalore, Samsidh MLZ School)

Amalakara Nomith Singh (S/O : Amalakara Harika, gudur, Little Angels Public School)

Yugan Krishnan.A (S/O: Arun Kumar C, Bangalore, Aecs Magnolia Maaruti Public School)

Advik (S/O: Rajesh Kumar, Chandapura , Bengaluru, Hello Kids)

Isha Ali Sheik (D/O: Ali Ahmed Sheik, Vizag, Delhi Public International School)

Keerthipati Sushanth (D/O: K.Anusha, Naidupeta, Viswa Bharathi High School)

Ishika Roy (D/O: Sushmita Roy, Krishna Nagar, St.Vivekananda English Academy)

Hiva Sanghavi (D/O: Shrenik Sanghavi, surat, Unnati English Academy)

Tanish Milind Phaterpeka (S/O: Yashashri Milind Phaterpekar, Pune, Vidya Valley School)

Aradhya Dhulap (D/O: Aditi Dhulap, Kalyan West Mumbai, The Cambria International School)

Ummesalwa S Khan (S/O: Nasreen Banu, Sirsi, Lions English Medium Pre-Primary School)

Khaathwik (S/O: Nikhileshwar, Tirupati, Sai Sudha English Medium)

Akshitha Sunayana (D/O: Venkata Krishna, Nizampet, Hyderabad, Surya Global School)

Hema Geethika (D/O: Venkata Krishna, Nizampet, Hyderabad, Surya Global School)

Umair Ahmed (S/O: Abdul Lateef, Sirsi, Iqra Eng Medium High School)

P.Saba Mehek (D/O: P. Sattar, Penguin Montessori English Medium School, Guntakal, Ap)

Syed Ahil (S/O: Syed Abid, Bhadravathi, new Educare School)

Ayesha Sidiqqa (D/O: Dr Noor Reshma, Hyderabad, Montessori Playschool)

A Sana Mehvish (D/O: M Noor Rehana, Hyderabad Kvs, Golconda 2)

Hania Falak (D/O : M Noor Rezwana, indian English Medium School, Guntakal)

Hadia Malak (D/O : M Noor Rezwana, penguin Montessori Guntakal)

Bryan Jonathan (S/O: Bensi, Chennai, Spartan Exclusive School)

B Chris Joel (S/O: C Britto Johny, Kolathur, Spartan Exclusive School)

Benny Jathniel (S/O: Bensi, Chennai, Spartan Exclusive School)

Adusumilli Nirvika (D/O: Rammohan, Vijayawada, Siddartha)

G.Sabarish (S/O: G.Jayalakshmi, Delhi Public School, Coimbatore)

S.M Anushka (D/O: Madhura R, Chennai, Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Keelkattalai)

SK. Faziha Faaz (D/O: SK. Fazal, Chennai, Primrose School)

Mohammad Hussain (S/O: Irfan Shaikh, Sirsi, Iqra)

Sri Takshvi (D/O: Satya Kumar, Assam, Nursery)

Saketh Srihaas S (S/O: Ambika Santosh Babu, Bangalore, Hobli, Christ Cmi School)

Saketh Srihaas Reddy (S/O: Santosh Babu H.T, Bangalore, Christ Cmi School)

Pranav H P (S/O: Swaroopa Rani V H, Bangalore, Hello Kids)

B G Aadya (D/O: K N Mamatha, Chennai, hello Kids Preschool)

Punarvi Chaithra (D/O : Anuhya, Ganganamma Pet, Hello Kids)

Akifha Fatima Khan (D/O: Irfan Khan, Shivamogga, Assufha Public School)

Eshanyu R Gowda (S/O : Raghunandan R, Nps School, Bangalore)

Naaziya Nazar.S (D/O : Sabira Beegum, Thiruvananthapuram, Tti Manacaud)

Ayushman Santra (S/O: Srimanti Sett, west Bengal, St. Thomas School)

Syed Umar (S/O: Arshiya, Shivamogga, new Educare School)

Sarvaraju Srikar (S/O: Sarvaraju Pavan Kumar, Hyderabad, Kennedy Global School)

Debosmita Banik (D/O: Debarshi Banik, Tripura, Holy Cross School)

K. Yuvaraj Arinjay (S/O: K.Sharada, Kurnool, Akshara School)

