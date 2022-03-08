Federal Soft Systems announces Senior Leadership Change

You would like to read
- Kishore Kumar Yedam conferred with World CEO Winner of the Year 2021 award
- Federal Soft Systems is recognized as Global Achievers by Indian Achievers Forum
- Tycoons Group, a premium real estate developer launches Tycoons Square in Kalyan
- India's T-Series becomes first channel globally to surpass 200 million subscribers on YouTube
- MX Player launches trailer of Krishna Bhatt's relationship drama Sanak - Ek Junoon
New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV): Federal Soft Systems (FSS) today announced global senior leadership changes that will further position the organization to deliver strong and most comprehensive AI products.
Effective from March 1, 2022, Kishore Kapuveedhi, earlier Managing Director for India Operations stepped into the newly created role of Global Managing Director. In this role, he will oversee global operations as well as lead ongoing improvements and positioning FSS in the IT product segment.
Kishore Kumar Yedem, CEO of Federal Soft Systems, said, "The leadership role we are announcing today strengthens our senior management team with a change of Global Managing Director and supports the momentum we have with respect to our highest strategic priorities - Positioning FSS with a strong IT product portfolio for long term with sustained profitability."
Kalyan Krishna, Executive Director at FSS, said, "KK is one of the industry's most talented and well-respected actuaries and a business executive. KK in this new role will further strengthen our focus on high-quality underwriting excellence and portfolio positioning, which underpins FSS's overall growth strategy."
Kishore Kapuveedhi has over 20+ years of attractive experience in the IT field and nearly 15 years of experience in the Global Business Development & Consulting industry focused on Global IT & Non-IT business which includes Lateral Hiring, Candidate Management, Team Management, Account Management, Vendor Management, Client Engagement, and Delivery Management.
To know more, visit - (https://fssglobal.in)
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor