Federal Soft Systems announces Senior Leadership Change

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV): Federal Soft Systems (FSS) today announced global senior leadership changes that will further position the organization to deliver strong and most comprehensive AI products.

Effective from March 1, 2022, Kishore Kapuveedhi, earlier Managing Director for India Operations stepped into the newly created role of Global Managing Director. In this role, he will oversee global operations as well as lead ongoing improvements and positioning FSS in the IT product segment.

Kishore Kumar Yedem, CEO of Federal Soft Systems, said, "The leadership role we are announcing today strengthens our senior management team with a change of Global Managing Director and supports the momentum we have with respect to our highest strategic priorities - Positioning FSS with a strong IT product portfolio for long term with sustained profitability."

Kalyan Krishna, Executive Director at FSS, said, "KK is one of the industry's most talented and well-respected actuaries and a business executive. KK in this new role will further strengthen our focus on high-quality underwriting excellence and portfolio positioning, which underpins FSS's overall growth strategy."

Kishore Kapuveedhi has over 20+ years of attractive experience in the IT field and nearly 15 years of experience in the Global Business Development & Consulting industry focused on Global IT & Non-IT business which includes Lateral Hiring, Candidate Management, Team Management, Account Management, Vendor Management, Client Engagement, and Delivery Management.

To know more, visit - (https://fssglobal.in)

