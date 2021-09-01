Federal Soft Systems confirms several acquisitions in AI-based products

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Federal Soft Systems, an IT Firm Expertise in Delivering Digital Transformations today announced the acquisition of My Talking Tree, MagikMat, Interactive Drawing Board from Sree Sadhguru Innovations Pvt Ltd.

MyTalkingTree brings Artificial Intelligence right into your school via three Mantras of visual, aural, and verbal interaction for revolutionizing the learning ability of Students.

Magik Mat, an interactive activity-based gaming and learning medium for enhancing the holistic development of a child. It helps to improve the physical activities, enhance and improve the mental ability of kids.

Drawing Board is a 18"*12" size Interactive Board where the character is drawn will interact with Kids, making learning more interesting. It works on Bluetooth technology and can be connected to any Android device.

"The addition of My Talking Tree, Magikmat & Drawing Board into our brand portfolio allows us to accelerate the development of AI-based educational products and going forward we will be adding more." says CEO, Kishore Kumar Yedam.

"This acquisition will help us to scale up the technology to suits for other verticals like malls, airports, and other retail joints to help the public with AI" adds, Director Kishore K. Together, FSS and Shree Sadhguru Innovations will shape the future of personalized AI Support products.

"This latest acquisition is an important milestone in furthering the company's vision for delivering AI on everyday activities across digital, physical, and experiential offerings:" Director Kalyan Krishna C

Shree Sadhguru Innovations, which initially debuted in 2018, utilizes the fundamentals of linguistics, neuroscience, and embedded artificial intelligence to build on-device AI for children in multiple languages and with more accuracy than any other technologies on the market.

"The COVID-19 pandemic underscored those kids learn in a variety of ways, and--now more than ever--families are looking for a variety of supplemental learning solutions. Currently, we are supporting 12000 + kids and 300+ schools and with the association with FSS we believe we can take AI learning to next level." Rayala Satya (Founder), Hari Babu (Co-Founder) - Shree Sadhguru Innovations

By 2025, the Educational toys market size is forecast to grow by USD 28.40 billion at a CAGR of 14% with academic toys having the largest market share. With this acquisition, FSS stepping into a children's product lineup intended to serve children all around the world. FSS guides a child's learning beyond traditional methodologies, envisioning a future in which it can facilitate collaborations between technology & education contexts.

For More information Visit (https://fssglobal.in) & (https://mytalkingtree.com)

