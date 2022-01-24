Finance Blocks appoints Dipender Bhamrah as a product & technology advisor

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/PNN): Dipender Bhamrah; Dy. General Manager at Jio Platforms, has joined Finance Blocks as a Product & Technology Advisor.
With over a decade-long experience in complex digital products & platforms, Dipender has an inspiring vision for building large-scale blockchain products in finance & retail domains.
As the blockchain industry enters the new year, progressive & promising blockchain solutions are taking over the mainstream headlines. However, few critical issues still restrict the socio-economic growth in the world today. And, to ensure this overall growth, urban & rural parts of any country must be in sync in terms of technological & economic progress. This is exactly where transcending blockchain-based fintech solutions come into play - such as Finance Blocks.
Dipender, who brings his valuable experience in fintech, blockchains & API/SDK-based products, comments that "Finance Blocks is well placed in the market today - by creating the right product, identifying the right business processes to serve the under-served, and building key partnerships to ensure the availability of apt solutions". Through its comprehensive features, the company aims to bridge the rift between rural financial lenders & rural populations.
Adding more insights into the current RFI situation & how Finance Blocks brings a product-market fit, Dipender shares, "Providing financial services in the rural sector is a challenge today, especially due to the state of rural economic activities, socio-economic dependencies & vulnerability to multiple risks. Hence, developing an inclusive & sustainable rural financial ecosystem is essential & requires ground-level understanding for which the company is well-positioned".
Dipender, who is currently building blockchain products at Jio R & D, further adds, "Blockchain creates an ecosystem for these RFIs, who currently use legacy or no software for their consumers and create digital business processes to improve credit access to serve the unbanked/underbanked, bringing trust, transparency & affordability".
According to Dipender, 2022 will be when Finance Blocks will transcend RFIs operational workflow & unlock credit for its consumers.
