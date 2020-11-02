Find your xtreme: The first-ever BMW X3 M launched in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has introduced the first-ever M car in its high-performance model line-up in the mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment with the launch of BMW X3 M today.

The first-ever BMW X3 M is designed to offer standout performance characteristics, personified with squarely geared features to meet the functional requirements of a high-performance car.

The first-ever BMW X3 M is now available across BMW dealerships in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

"BMW's Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment is a testament to a remarkable success story. The introduction of a high-performance mid-size SAV will further strengthen our presence in the segment & entice new driving experiences. The uniqueness of the first-ever BMW X3 M lies in a newly developed powerful engine & sophisticated chassis technology," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

"This vehicle, to the very last detail, offers a unique combination of luxury & sporting dynamics, providing an exciting, safe & novel driving experience to our customers. The new SAV is equipped with world-class features, evidently distinguishing it from others in the segment," Vikram Pawah added.

The first-ever BMW X3 M embodies high performance driving dynamics on one hand & everyday qualities on the other, unleashing outstanding driving potential in the segment.

The interior-exterior design along with M specific features lend a true motorsport personality to the car.

The ex-showroom price of the first-ever BMW X3 M is Rs 99,90,000.

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The first-ever BMW X3 M is available in Donington Grey, Toronto Red, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Alpine White. The upholstery is available in Leather 'Vernasca' Design in Black and Oyster.

All online bookings done for the first-ever BMW X3 M before 31 December 2020 at shop.bmw.in will enjoy a special benefit - an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in collaboration with Isprava luxury villas.

By visiting shop.bmw.in, customers can explore a 360° view of vehicle exterior and interior along-with all features and personalization options at the click of a button. All queries on product, service packages and finance options can be addressed by interacting with a dealer representative online. In addition, payments can be made online in a secure way.

Customers of the first-ever BMW X3 M will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. A member's only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers by curating unmatched luxury experiences from around the world. The program features four main categories: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand & BMW Privileges.

The exterior design takes the typical muscular proportions shared by all BMW X models. Its long wheelbase, short overhangs, slightly hexagonal wheel arches, crisp lines and clean-cut surface contouring completes the picture with a sprinkling of tell-tale M features for that extra dose of sporting supremacy. The all-new model sports a BMW kidney grille with black double bars.

The signature M gills are integrated into the Air Breathers on the front flanks. The exterior mirrors' special M design brings about a further reduction in aerodynamic drag. The standard equipment also includes 20-inch M light-alloy wheels.

The interior of the first-ever BMW X3 M creates a sporty and luxurious ambience. The unmistakable M-style cockpit design has electrically adjustable sports seats with memory, Vernasca leather upholstery, ambient lighting, an M-specific instrument cluster and a restyled M selector lever.

Although the interior appears firmly focused on a sporty driving experience, it still retains the versatility for which BMW X models are known. Adding space to the cabin is the large Panorama Sunroof. The vehicle comes with a 40 20:40 split-folding rear backrest, enabling luggage capacity to be increased to a maximum of 1,600 litres.

The addition to the BMW M GmbH line-up in the mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment also heralds the arrival of a newly developed six-cylinder in-line engine with superlative performance. The engine stands out with its familiar M high-revving character, the latest M TwinPower Turbo technology update, plus track-tested cooling and oil supply systems.

The engine generates maximum output of 353 kW/480 hp from its 3.0-litre displacement, together with peak torque of 600 Nm (442 lb-ft), & goes from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h.

For flawless distribution of power, the high-performance engine teams up with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and uses the new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The M xDrive system has a rear-wheel bias and offers four driving modes that optimise performance.

The centrally controlled interaction between M xDrive and the Active M Differential at the rear axle allows the all-wheel-drive system to split the engine's power between the four wheels as required to deliver optimal traction, agility and directional stability.

The engine is complemented with a sophisticated chassis technology, tuned astutely to marshal the engine's prowess and provide sublime dynamics. The bespoke kinematics and elastokinematics of the M-specific suspension - with its double-joint spring strut front axle and five link rear axle - deliver precise wheel location and directional stability.

Composed to deliver precisely controllable on-limit handling, the chassis technology package rounds off with M-specific steering (including M Servotronic and variable-ratio) and powerful M compound brakes.

The first-ever BMW X3 M is loaded with cutting edge BMW Safety technologies such as front, side & head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including M Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control with braking function along with Collision & Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function.

Also available as part of the standard package are Adaptive LED headlights, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, High Beam Assistant & Parking Assistant. M-specific display content can also be shown on the BMW Head-Up Display, projecting driving information onto the windscreen & into the driver's immediate field of vision.

The first-ever BMW X3 M features a 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel's buttons, the voice control feature along-with the optional BMW Gesture Control. It also gets BMW Virtual Assistant, telephony with wireless charging, & hi-fi speaker system.

In addition, the options list for the first-ever BMW X3 provides further scope for individualisation that includes 21-inch light alloy wheels, BMW Display Key, M Sport exhaust, M Driver's package and Harman Kardon Surround Sound System.

