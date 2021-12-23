Finserv MARKETS hits the right note with #AbChoicesHueAasaan.

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/ATK): When one is pursuing a better lifestyle, managing one's finances can be challenging at times, and also requires proper management.
Speaking of which, Finserv MARKETS, an initiative by Bajaj Finserv, recently released their campaign #AbChoicesHueAasaan, positioning the company as a one-stop-shop for all of your financial and lifestyle needs.
The ad campaign has been trending for its significant and tongue-in-cheek narrative. Finserv MARKETS roped infamous actor Sumeet Raghavan to portray the role of Rohan, the protagonist.
He belongs to a middle-class family and has a secure job but is constantly conflicted about decisions with regard to his personal finances. Enter Finserv MARKETS, which comes to his rescue and ensures all his financial requirements and lifestyle needs are addressed on one single platform.
Through its witty storyline and Sumeet's superlative act, the ad campaign comes along as hilarious, yet informative. The brand was successful in connecting with its target audience and showcasing its wide range of products like Cards, Loans, Insurance, Investments, Payments, and Shopping.
A concept created and developed by the brand team at Finserv MARKETS, #AbChoicesHueAasaan is about making choices that are better for the customer.
