Fintech startup Buddy Loan generates 7 million loan applications amounting to Rs 6640 Crs in just 15 months

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/VRPR Digital): Bangalore based fintech startup - Buddy Loan, one of the fastest-growing personal loan aggregators, has generated over 7 million loan applications amounting to Rs 6640 Crores in a span of just 15 months since its launch in Sept 2019.
With over 10K daily loan applications, Buddy Loan offers collateral-free personal loan options from India's top lenders on its platform. Borrowers can use the loans to meet any financial needs.
Personal loan application through Buddy Loan is easy, instant and document free. Anyone above 22 years, salaried or self-employed can apply for a loan amount of up to Rs 15 lakh on this platform. An individual only needs to fill a digital form and provide PAN details for the loan application.
"The idea behind the inception of this fintech product was to create loan borrowing options from the safest lenders of the country for even smaller amounts and to provide financing solutions to the maximum number of people. Our agenda now is to build and nurture a reliable and robust bridge between our customers and lenders that ensures high convertibility of loan applications," said Srikanth Bureddy, Co-Founder of Buddy Loan.
Through its partnership with the country's safest lenders, the fintech startup has created a safety net for its customers to fulfil their financial needs. Being an aggregator, Buddy Loan runs the initial screening of the personal loan applications on its technologically advanced platform, thereby matching the requirements and offering the borrowers loan options from multiple lenders on a single platform.
The filtering process allows both the customers and lenders to save a lot of time and effort. While it enables lenders to process and grant loans quickly, it also saves borrowers from individually checking their loan eligibility with various lenders and sharing the same information numerous times.
Buddy Loan is a user-friendly digital-only platform, accessible 24/7 through web and android app. Using the app, users can also avail exciting deals & offers, earn & redeem points at multiple levels. Buddy Loan will be introduced on the App Store soon.
