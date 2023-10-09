Flipkart and Bajaj Finance Partner to Offer Consumers Exclusive Deals on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card
Mumbai/Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Bajaj Finance Ltd., part of lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., one of India's leading and diversified financial services companies, has partnered with Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform for its Big Billion Days Sale.
The collaboration comes ahead of the festive season, enabling consumers to take advantage of a wide range of exclusive offers, attractive pricing and easy No Cost EMI financing options on electronic, durables, lifestyle and home products.
Customers can buy new smartphones, tablets, electronic items, TVs, Home & Kitchen Appliances, beauty products, clothing, home decor, and more.
Consumers can avail Bajaj Finance's exclusive No Cost EMI coverage on various Apple products such as AirPods, Watches etc. As the festive season is also a season of gifting, consumers can upgrade their smartphones and gift the latest ones like Samsung S21 FE, REDMI Note 12 Pro, MOTOROLA e13, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, Vivo T2 pro, POCO C55, Realme C53, Infinix Note 30, and Infinix HOT 30i using the Bajaj Finserv No Cost EMI payment option during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale.
Financing the Shopping Cart
Customers can also avail cart financing across segments such as Small Electronics, Home Kitchen, Furniture, Sports, Automotive, Apparel etc., on cart value above Rs. 2997/-. If customers face an error while processing their cart financing during payment, they need to first check if the product they are purchasing is covered or not under Bajaj Finserv's No Cost EMI option. If not, then they need to remove the product from the cart and retry the payment option.
Mega Exchange Mela for Appliances
With Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Sale, customers can opt for better upgrades for their home decor with the Mega Exchange Mela on all large appliances like TV/Washing Machines/refrigerators/AC/Microwave etc.
How to Avail No Cost EMIs on Exchange Offer?
(Please note this is available on Mobile, Tablets, Laptops, TVs, ACs, Washing Machines and Refrigerators only)
1. Select the product you're looking to purchase
2. Select delivery location to check availability
3. Look for "with Exchange"
4. Enter basic details of the used product
5. Hit the "buy Now with Exchange"
6. Your used product will be picked up
Access Your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card Number
To find your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card Number, simply give a missed call to 92100 35555 to receive the app link. After downloading the App Now, follow these steps:
1. Click on the "EMI" icon in the top right corner.
2. Enter your date of birth.
3. Click "View" to access your EMI card number.
4. Enter the OTP.
5. Your masked EMI card number will be revealed.
This exciting collaboration between Bajaj Finance Limited and Flipkart is set to make festival season more exciting and fun, and at the same time more affordable and convenient than ever before.
Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-six-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 72.98 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB-/Stable a and a short-term rating of A-3 by S & P Global ratings.
To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.
