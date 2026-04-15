VMPL New Delhi [India], April 15: Forever Fuzed, a boutique luxury wedding planning company founded by Surbhi Singh, has announced the launch of its India-focused wedding planning services for NRI and globally based couples looking to celebrate their weddings across India. Founded in Canada in 2022, Forever Fuzed was created to address the growing need for dependable, personalized, and on-ground wedding planning support for couples managing their celebrations from overseas. The company aims to solve key challenges often faced in destination wedding planning, including remote coordination, limited vendor transparency, lack of local support, and the emotional pressure of planning a significant life event from afar.

With over 10 years of experience across India and Canada, and more than 40 weddings executed across cultures and communities, Forever Fuzed offers end-to-end services including venue selection, wedding design, decor, vendor curation, hospitality, logistics, styling, entertainment, and on-ground execution. Unlike volume-led wedding planning firms, Forever Fuzed follows a boutique model and undertakes a select number of weddings annually to ensure a high level of personalization, focused attention, and founder-led involvement throughout the planning journey. Speaking on the launch, Surbhi Singh, Founder, Forever Fuzed, said, "Forever Fuzed was born not just from professional expertise, but from personal experience. As an NRI bride myself, I understood how overwhelming it can be to plan a wedding in India from abroad while also trying to stay present and enjoy the experience. I realized there was not just a logistical gap, but an emotional one. Through Forever Fuzed, my aim is to be the trusted presence I once needed -- someone on the ground who understands both worlds and ensures every celebration is executed seamlessly, experienced fully, and remembered beautifully."

The company is currently focusing on Rajasthan as a key destination wedding market, while also expanding into Goa, Jim Corbett, Rishikesh, and other wedding destinations across India. Forever Fuzed offers virtual planning support along with in-person consultations in Canada, the United States, and India. With its founder-led approach, boutique service model, and emphasis on thoughtful, story-led celebrations, Forever Fuzed aims to redefine destination wedding planning for modern global Indian couples. About Forever Fuzed Forever Fuzed is a boutique luxury wedding planning company founded by Surbhi Singh, specializing in destination weddings in India for NRI and globally based couples. With a founder-led approach and a focus on personalized planning, the company offers end-to-end wedding services across design, logistics, hospitality, vendor curation, and on-ground execution.

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