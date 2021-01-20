Forevermark launches the elegant Spring Summer 2021 Trends Report

You would like to read
- L & T Mutual Fund Launches Digital Campaign 'Late Lateef 2021'
- Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2021 in all new online format - Swifter, Sharper, Smarter
- CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates announced | 5 Tips to Score High From Here
- New 2021 Prices for BMW Group India Model Range Effective 4 January 2021
- The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to highlight autism spectrum disorder (ASD) by premiering Shred's brilliant 'In Our World' non-fiction film on 18th January 2021
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Marking its seventh edition, Forevermark the diamond brand from the De Beers Group unveils its Spring Summer Trend Report for 2021. Developed at Forevermark's Design and Innovation Centre in Milan, the key themes have been identified to inspire and shape desire for jewellery featuring natural diamonds for the Spring Summer 2021.
As the consumer landscape has undergone significant change, a desire to invest in purchases that are meaningful and have enduring value, are more important than ever. This is particularly the case when it comes to diamond jewellery, where nuanced insights underpin the creation of investment pieces which combine timeless elegance with contemporary appeal.
Spring/Summer 2021 Trends:
DIAMOND RAIN
Rain, and all that it symbolizes, is an exhilarating source of inspiration and optimism during times of challenge and change. In its embodiment as rain, we associate it with renewal, rejuvenation, and growth. When translating rain's allure into diamond jewellery, the remarkable properties of diamonds such as their strength, natural beauty and rarity, inspires us to desire for new beginnings and clearer times. In the same way that rain refreshes, we can explore new ideas and incorporate diamond cuts such as pears, marquise and squares to replicate the stunning fluid droplet and ripple movement from rain and to transform much-loved statement pieces to treasure forever.
TWIST & SHINE
Life's unexpected twists and turns can often be the catalyst for great new things. They teach us to be adaptable and agile, and to see opportunities in every outcome. This trend is about dynamism and surprise. Introduce silhouettes based on sculptural twists that thrill from every angle. A sweeping band of pave diamonds, or a striking solitaire. Asymmetric diamond clusters, or mixed cuts that build interest, and perspective to draw the eye.
"Life can change in an instant. This is a fact that every person on the planet has felt, yet it is something which unites us on a deep and significant level. As mindsets inevitably change, a more considered approach to consumption will draw us to meaningful purchases. The trend DIAMOND RAIN showcases the strength, beauty and rarity of diamonds that inspire us to look forward, just like the ability of rain to refresh and revive. Together, these marvels of nature symbolize our hopes and dreams. As for TWIST & SHINE showcases life's unexpected moments require us to be agile, but they can also be the catalyst for great new things. Harnessing the versatility of diamonds - in their cuts and the ways they are set - to translate this concept," says Federica Imperiali, Head of New Product Development at Forevermark.
For further details call 1800 210210 or Visit https://www.forevermark.com/
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor