Former Yes Bank's AI Head and Eminent Data Scientist, Utpal Chakraborty joins Allied Digital as Chief Digital Officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Allied Digital in its ongoing endeavour to acquire talent, has onboarded Utpal Chakraborty, the Former Head of Artificial Intelligence of YES Bank in the leadership team.

He will take on the responsibilities of Chief Digital Officer and drive Al & FinTech Initiatives.

Allied Digital has been on a success path and at the forefront of pathbreaking innovation and Al offerings to its clients worldwide. Utpal's joining the company will give a big push to company's attractiveness to the clients who are engaging with Allied Digital for strategic transformations and the FinTech initiatives it has started recently.

Utpal is an eminent data scientist, Al researcher, strategist and thought leader with more than two decades of industry experience, including as a principal architect in L & T Infotech, IBM, Capgemini and other MNCs. He was heading the Artificial Intelligence division at YES Bank in his last assignment. He is an author of three books and has published more than hundred technical papers on Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing.

He has also been recognized as one among 20 top Al Key Opinion Leaders of the world in the recent report published by Onalytica, UK; and received number of prestigious awards such as the "The Technology leader of the year-Al and Data Science 2021" award by innovation partner NASSCOM, additionally he is recognized as a Global Thought Leader & Influencer on Artificial Intelligence by reputed platforms.

Utpal is a well-known speaker, and he has delivered speeches on Al and FinTech on premier conferences and academic institutions across the globe.

Utpal said: "I am excited to be part of the Allied Digital leadership and the transformative initiatives on AI and FinTech. Looking forward to draw from my experience and contribute to objectify the vision of the company. We will be building some of the cutting-edge solutions like - Conversational AI for Banking, Infrastructure Analytics, AI Powered Service Management and Cognitive Command & Control Centre solutions for smart cities to name a few. I am sure it's going to be an exciting journey with the Allied team and with our customers."

Allied Digital Services Limited (ADSL) formed in 1984 is a publicly traded Global Managed Service Provider and Master Systems Integrator, with operations in 70 countries, offering entire spectrum of infrastructure solutions and services to global clients, with portfolio running across a wide spectrum of modern offerings, including Digital Workspace Services, Digital Enterprise Infrastructure, Transformative Solutions, Cybersecurity Services, Cloud Service and Support.

ADSL is a leading player in Disruptive Technologies and has invested in Al/ML and analytics solutions. ADSL is now foraying into conversational AI solutions, infrastructure analytics and next generation digital banking solutions. Allied has been attracting celebrity leadership across the globe, riding high on its impressive journey for the past one year.

Allied has recently won some large deals namely USD $88 Mn contract from a Global Automotive major and $22 Mn contract from a Global Manufacturing conglomerate.

