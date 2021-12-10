Fortune Park Vacation launches Exchange Card to make travel plans more gratifying

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/ThePRTree): On the occasion of their anniversary, Fortune Park Vacation has launched an Exchange card.

Customers holding membership can enjoy a vast array of exclusive benefits like Priority usage of switch Holidays in exceptionally mandatory destinations, including FREE Unit Upgrades and Resort Changes, FREE Ongoing Search, and much more. It has many four and five-star hotels and resorts in India, and abroad.

The massive network consists of social clubs in urban hot spots, city-centric luxurious hotels, serene wellness rejuvenation hubs, beachfront resorts, hilltop vacation homes, and many more, and gives customers the facility to Exchange benefits with more exciting options with nominal cost.

The Fortune Park Vacation Membership offers flexibility to holidays as much or as little as one wants. It offers exciting, affordable, flexible, and easy to escape destinations of one's choice. One can have access to a network of quality resorts, providing with wonderful freedom to choose. They offer destination resorts in Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, and many other cities.

In Fortune Park Vacation membership, they offer exclusive experiences in more than 1000 different resorts worldwide. Fortune Park Vacation is clearly a leader in this category. They have expanded their footprint across all parts of India and abroad, but in a limited manner, in other countries too, here one can have the convenience to Split their entitlement and take multiple holidays within the same year and enjoy holidays.

Talking about the membership and prominence of travel in individual's lives, founder of Fortune Park Vacation says, "We are delighted to be able to share the Carnaby Christmas experience in this digital way. We hope that the 360° tour brings fun and joy to family and friends around the world to see the amazing installation".

Fortune Park Vacations wants to change the image of what exclusivity and networking look like. Traditionally, Fortune Park Vacations depict the working man having a business lunch and round of golf to network for his next play at the office. Nowadays, there are professional women and young, urban creatives looking for a place to fit in.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)