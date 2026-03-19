From Bangalore to Bharat: WiredLeap Is Building India's Palantir for Real-Time Intelligence

PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18: As governments worldwide increasingly rely on data-driven intelligence systems to manage public safety and complex urban environments, a Bangalore-based deep-tech company is emerging as a major player in India's technology landscape. WiredLeap, the developer of the IRIS (Integrated Real-time Intelligence Systems) platform, is rapidly gaining attention as a company building what many observers describe as "India's Palantir"-- a sovereign intelligence system designed to fuse data from thousands of sources into real-time operational insights. The platform integrates live video feeds, open-source intelligence signals, sensor networks, and government databases into a single unified dashboard that allows authorities to monitor and respond to events as they unfold.

With deployments already underway across several Indian cities, WiredLeap is positioning IRIS as a foundational technology for next-generation public safety, traffic management, and smart city operations. Transforming Fragmented Infrastructure into Intelligence Networks Cities today operate with vast technological infrastructure -- cameras, sensors, drones, and digital platforms -- but these systems typically function in isolation. For law enforcement agencies and emergency responders, this fragmentation often makes it difficult to build a clear real-time understanding of evolving situations. IRIS addresses this challenge by creating a single intelligence layer that connects and synchronizes these systems. The platform can ingest and manage video feeds from a wide variety of sources, including:

- municipal CCTV networks - traffic surveillance cameras - drone-based monitoring systems - police body-worn cameras - portable wireless cameras deployed by field units - community and residential surveillance cameras All of these video sources are displayed through a central command interface, allowing operators to monitor activity across large geographic areas simultaneously. During major events or emergency situations, this capability enables authorities to coordinate responses across multiple teams and locations. Intelligence Beyond Video While IRIS integrates thousands of camera feeds, the system's architecture extends far beyond video surveillance. The platform continuously collects and processes information from more than 3,000 data sources, combining physical-world signals with digital intelligence streams. These include: Government Systems

- criminal databases - vehicle registration records - traffic enforcement systems - emergency service networks - municipal operational platforms Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) - social media platforms - public messaging channels - online forums and discussion communities - video-sharing platforms - real-time public sentiment indicators Sensor and Infrastructure Networks - telecom signals - IoT sensors - traffic monitoring systems - environmental sensors - smart city infrastructure platforms By fusing these diverse streams, IRIS creates a multi-dimensional intelligence picture that helps authorities understand both physical events and digital activity patterns. AI Agents That Interpret Situations in Real Time At the core of the platform is a hybrid AI system combining traditional computer vision models with modern large language model (LLM) technology.

These AI agents analyze incoming data streams to detect patterns, anomalies, and emerging events. The system can automatically identify situations such as: - unusual crowd movements - suspicious behavioral patterns - vehicle tracking across multiple cameras - abnormal traffic flows - correlations between online chatter and physical gatherings When such patterns are detected, the platform generates alerts for operators and enforcement teams, allowing rapid response before incidents escalate. Rather than functioning as a passive monitoring tool, IRIS operates as a real-time intelligence engine. Edge Infrastructure with the Magic Box One of WiredLeap's differentiators is its development of proprietary hardware designed to support large-scale AI deployments. The company's Magic Box edge device enables video analytics to run directly at the camera location.

This architecture offers several advantages: - real-time processing of video streams - reduced network bandwidth requirements - compatibility with existing camera infrastructure - faster alert generation By deploying Magic Box nodes alongside existing cameras, cities can convert legacy surveillance systems into intelligent sensing networks without large infrastructure upgrades. Early Deployments Demonstrate Operational Value The IRIS platform has already been deployed across several operational environments in India. During New Year celebrations in Bangalore, the platform integrated Safe City cameras, drone feeds, and community camera networks to monitor large crowds across major urban zones. The system helped authorities detect potential congestion points and redistribute police resources in real time. In Karnataka districts such as Chikmagalur and Belgaum, IRIS powers automated traffic enforcement systems capable of identifying violations such as helmetless riding, triple riding, and lane breaches.

Meanwhile, deployments in Bhubaneswar incorporate thermal imaging cameras that enable vehicle classification even during heavy rain and fog. Building a Sovereign Intelligence Platform As geopolitical and technological concerns grow around data sovereignty, WiredLeap emphasizes that IRIS is built entirely using domestic technology infrastructure. All core components -- including AI models, edge hardware, and data processing frameworks -- are developed in India. The company believes that this approach ensures sensitive public safety data remains within national control while enabling India to develop advanced intelligence capabilities tailored to its own operational needs. The Rise of India's Data-Driven Governance Governments around the world are increasingly exploring intelligence platforms capable of processing massive volumes of real-time data.

By combining multi-video integration, large-scale data fusion, and AI-driven analysis, WiredLeap's IRIS platform represents a new model of governance technology. As cities become more complex and interconnected, systems like IRIS may become essential tools for enabling real-time decision-making across public safety, transportation, and urban management. For WiredLeap, the goal is clear: to build the technological foundation for what many now see as India's own Palantir-scale intelligence infrastructure. For more information visit: Website:https://www.wiredleap.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)