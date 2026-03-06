VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), successfully concluded its flagship annual fest VIHAAN 2026, marking three days of intense competition, creativity, and collaboration. The event was centred on the theme "Together We Rise".

The inauguration day was graced by the chief guest, Mr. Vinod Chaturvedi, CHRO at Shree Cement Ltd. The event witnessed remarkable participation from premier institutions across the country, including IIM Calcutta, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Kashipur, IIT Mandi, MDI, IMI, FORE, LSR, SRCC, Welingkar Mumbai, Great Lakes Institute of Management, and many colleges from Delhi University.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, welcomed the guests and participants and stressed, "Participating in such events contribute towards holistic personality development. These events not only foster healthy competition among India's brightest minds but also strengthen inter-institutional engagement. Such engagements are vital for nurturing managerial excellence and youthful innovation."