VMPL New Delhi [India], March 6: At a defining moment in India's clean energy transition, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) launched LaBL 2.0 (Lighting a Billion Lives 2.0) at an inspiring 'Dinner of Hope' in New Delhi -- reimagining decentralized renewable energy as a catalyst for green livelihoods, women-led entrepreneurship, and measurable climate action. Hosted at the iconic Taj Palace, New Delhi, the evening convened policymakers, ministers, industry leaders, multilateral agencies, financial institutions, civil society representatives, and grassroots beneficiaries to mark a pivotal step in scaling inclusive clean energy solutions across India. Building on the transformative success of TERI's original Lighting a Billion Lives initiative -- which demonstrated how decentralized renewable energy (DRE) can empower communities -- LaBL 2.0 moves beyond energy access to enable, Large-scale productive use of decentralised renewable energy, Green livelihoods and women-led enterprises, Strengthened local clean energy value chains, Robust carbon accounting and climate outcome measurement, and Scalable, replicable, and finance-ready implementation models.

The evening witnessed the official release of the TERI-MNRE Joint Policy Paper, in partnership with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), reinforcing alignment between decentralised renewable energy expansion and India's net-zero 2070 pathway. Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, shared, "Everyone now wants change; everyone wants to hear the voice of the poor, and TERI understands that we cannot develop as a country if we leave out the rural community. While we very proudly say that energy consumption per capita is low in India, we must understand that this is because of two reasons-lack of accessibility and affordability. If India is to develop, we must provide energy to all at affordable prices. With this vision, TERI launched Lighting a Billion Lives."

Dr Jeevan Kumar Jethani, Scientist-F and Senior Director, MNRE, averred, "Even after 76 years of Independence, if we are not able to provide light, it does not reflect well. The government has been tremendously working towards providing grid connections and extending services through solar energy where grid connection is not possible. It is our duty to provide energy for rural livelihoods so that people can carry out economic activities while remaining in their villages, without having to leave for urban areas in search of jobs." Dr Amit Kumar Thakur, Head-CSR, TERI, said, "We began with lighting homes; we now move towards powering livelihoods. LaBL has a long canvas. Launched in 2008, we began this journey with a clear vision of providing electricity where the grid could not reach. Energy access changes evenings, but livelihoods change futures--that's where LaBL 2.0 was born."

The launch segment featured the unveiling of the LaBL 2.0 Mission & Vision, the programme logo, digital platform, and the premiere of the LaBL 2.0 Vision Film -- setting the tone for a transition that is inclusive, accountable, and financially sustainable. The Ministerial Segment saw addresses and high-level engagement from Dr Laxmikant Bajpai, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, said, "Sustainability begins with local action. By looking at the transformation of Hastinapur, we see a powerful blueprint for how renewable energy can meet our modern needs while honoring our heritage. It is through these regional successes that we build a truly sustainable and energy-independent India."

Shri Om Prakash Sinha, Member of Parliament, said, "The ultimate benefits of research and development should reach the masses. LaBL 2.0's objective is the same. The need of the hour is greener, less carbon footprint, and increased productivity- energy transition should reach to the masses at the bottom." H.E. Mr Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, Minister, Ministry of Forests and Environment, Nepal, H.E. Dr Dammika Patabendi, Minister of Environment, Ministry of Environment, Sri Lanka, H.E. Dr Muaviyath Mohamed, Minister of State, Tourism and Environment, Maldives; Ms Dechen Tsering, Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and Ms Martina Otto, Head of Secretariat of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) were present during this momentous occasion.

Shri Nitin Desai, Chairman, TERI, shared, "The basic principle underlying this approach is the need to reach people at the grassroots level. As emphasized by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and our Prime Minister, development must reach 'Antyodaya'--the last person in the queue. The key to sustainability lies in the effectiveness of reaching those at the very end. This is what TERI works towards. Lighting a billion lives aims to reaching the people at the ground level, it aims to make energy accessible to all." Dr Dipankar Saharia, Senior Director, TERI, said, "We have shown how a sustainable way of doing things can make a big impact on our lives, and we have demonstrated this through LaBL. LaBL aligns with SDG 2030, Viksit Bharat 2047, and Net Zero 2070. LaBL 2.0 symbolises renewed commitment to decentralised rural energy to strengthen rural neighbourhoods and advance India's climate and development goals."

LaBL 2.0 also announced a portfolio of flagship initiatives designed to accelerate impact at scale, Hastinapur Model City, HUDCO Model Solar Village, TKIL Strategic Partnership on Solar and Innovative Technologies, GCC DRE Carbon Credit Program, and Hindalco - Sustainable Rehabilitation of Legacy Waste Sites. These initiatives signal a shift toward aggregated DRE models integrated with credible Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) frameworks -- unlocking access to climate finance and carbon markets while enhancing accountability and viability. In a powerful recognition segment, LaBL partners, and beneficiaries were honoured on stage -- reaffirming that clean energy must be community-led and livelihood-centred. The symbolic "Press the Light for LaBL" pledge moment invited partners and supporters to stand in solidarity, illuminating the hall in a collective commitment to scaling decentralised clean energy solutions.

LaBL 2.0 aligns decentralised renewable energy with climate finance, just transition principles, and measurable climate outcomes. By aggregating small-scale interventions and linking them to robust carbon accounting frameworks, the programme aims to make grassroots clean energy projects investment-ready and globally credible. Through LaBL 2.0, TERI -- in partnership with MNRE and a broad coalition of stakeholders -- reaffirms its commitment to accelerating India's green transition in a way that strengthens livelihoods, empowers women entrepreneurs, enhances climate accountability, and contributes meaningfully to national and global sustainability goals. About LaBL 2.0 LaBL 2.0 is TERI's next-generation decentralised renewable energy programme focused on productive-use energy solutions, green livelihoods, scalable implementation models, and climate outcome measurement. It builds on the legacy of the Lighting a Billion Lives initiative while integrating carbon markets, blended finance, and systematic MRV frameworks. For more information, visit: https://labl.teriin.org/

About the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) The World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI's flagship annual event, providing a global platform for leaders and stakeholders to deliberate solutions for sustainable development, climate action, and inclusive growth. Over the past 25 years, WSDS has emerged as a key forum shaping global sustainability narratives. About TERI The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), based in India, is an independent, multi-dimensional research organization with capabilities in policy research, technology development, and implementation. An innovator and agent of change in the energy, environment, climate change and sustainability space, TERI has pioneered conversations and action in these areas for nearly five decades. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has centres in six Indian cities and is supported by a multidisciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists, engineers, administrative professionals, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

