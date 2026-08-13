SMPL Chandigarh [India], August 12: Known for his commanding screen presence and versatile performances across Bollywood, Punjabi cinema and digital platforms, acclaimed actor Rahul Dev is all set to embark on an exciting new chapter in his career. Having recently been busy filming the much-awaited Warning 3 and Warning 4 alongside Gippy Grewal in Punjab, Rahul now expands his creative journey beyond films by making his debut as a podcast host with Titans of Punjab, an original premium podcast by 94.3 MY FM Chandigarh, celebrating the extraordinary individuals who have shaped Punjab through business, healthcare, education, innovation, leadership and vision. Over the years, Rahul Dev has won audiences with his versatility, powerful screen presence and ability to portray memorable characters across genres. Through Titans of Punjab, he brings the same depth, curiosity and authenticity to meaningful conversations with some of the state's most respected entrepreneurs, industrialists, healthcare leaders, educationists, innovators and visionaries.

The inaugural season will feature 14 influential personalities from Punjab, offering audiences an intimate look at the journeys behind their success. Rather than focusing only on achievements, each episode explores the defining moments, setbacks, leadership philosophies, personal values and life lessons that shaped these remarkable individuals. Designed as a premium business and leadership podcast, Titans of Punjab goes beyond conventional interviews to uncover the human side of success. The conversations delve into ambition, resilience, innovation, failures, family values and the mindset required to build lasting organisations. The series aims to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, students, professionals and business leaders by bringing forward stories that often remain untold.

Speaking about his podcast debut, Rahul Dev said: "As an actor, I've always believed that every individual carries a powerful story. Some of the most inspiring stories belong to people who quietly build businesses, create opportunities and transform communities without seeking the spotlight. Titans of Punjab is an attempt to bring those voices to the forefront. I'm delighted to begin this podcasting journey with 94.3 MY FM and share conversations that I believe will inspire people far beyond Punjab. Every interaction has taught me something new, and I hope these conversations encourage people to dream bigger, lead with purpose and never give up in the face of challenges."

For 94.3 MY FM, part of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, the podcast represents another significant milestone in expanding its original content ecosystem beyond conventional radio. With a network spanning 44 radio stations across India and a growing digital presence reaching millions of audiences, MY FM continues to evolve with changing audience preferences by creating engaging content across radio, digital and on-ground platforms. Titans of Punjab will be amplified across MY FM's digital ecosystem, including its YouTube channel and Facebook and Instagram platforms, alongside podcast platforms such as Spotify, Audible and JioCast. This extensive multi-platform distribution will enable the series to leverage MY FM's millions of digital reach and take the stories of Punjab's changemakers to audiences well beyond the region.

Speaking about the initiative, a spokesperson for 94.3 MY FM Chandigarh said: "At MY FM, we have always believed that every region has extraordinary stories waiting to be discovered. Punjab is home to visionary entrepreneurs, healthcare leaders, innovators and changemakers whose journeys deserve to be documented and celebrated. Through Titans of Punjab, we are creating a platform that captures these inspiring stories and takes them to audiences across India. Rahul Dev brings immense credibility, warmth and curiosity as a host, making every conversation insightful and engaging. Together, we hope to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals by showcasing people who have shaped Punjab through courage, perseverance and vision."

The series also reinforces MY FM's commitment to creating original intellectual properties that celebrate local success stories with national relevance. Punjab has emerged as a significant hub for entrepreneurship, healthcare, education, hospitality, manufacturing, agriculture and innovation. Yet many of the stories behind this growth remain confined to boardrooms and industry circles. Titans of Punjab seeks to bring these journeys into the public domain through meaningful conversations and authentic storytelling. For Rahul Dev, Titans of Punjab marks much more than a new professional milestone. It is an opportunity to celebrate people whose vision has transformed communities, created opportunities and built institutions that continue to shape Punjab. For MY FM, it is another bold step towards redefining storytelling through premium original content that bridges entertainment, entrepreneurship and inspiration.

As cinema, business and storytelling come together, Titans of Punjab promises to be a compelling new platform for ideas, inspiration and meaningful conversations--celebrating not just success, but the determination, resilience and purpose that make success possible. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)