From Vedas was named Most Prominent Brand in Hyderabad - 2021 by Business Mint in the Organic Category

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/PNN): We are all spending more time at home these days, so we are becoming more selective about the cleaning products we use. When possible, we avoid using harsh cleaning chemicals like bleach and keep a close watch on the components in our household products. Instead, we use cleaning solutions that are manufactured with sustainable manufacturing techniques that are naturally sourced, non-toxic, and biodegradable.

Vedashree is on a mission to build organic products and an end-customer ecosystem. Her company, From Vedas, is the first step in realizing this dream.

Ayurveda and a wide range of natural medicines can be found in India. The Indian market has been inundated with organic companies over the years, as discriminating buyers want natural goods in their cosmetics and skincare routines. Unlike other enterprises, the organic beauty industry necessitates expertise and experience. Because one is working with something as "valuable as people's skin," Vedashree, Founder of From Vedas, believes it is more than just making items. "You must conduct significant research and possess in-depth knowledge of each ingredient, each product you wish to create, why you wish to create them, and how you believe they will benefit others."

Years of idea generation, training, and experimenting went into this. We got a shout-out from our own Prime Minister, "Athmanirbar India," just as things started to fall into place. It was only a matter of time. Vedas products are created entirely of organic oils, vegetable-derived colours, and all-natural perfumes. Without compromising on quality, each of the ingredients is created or purchased from the most reliable sources.

The Vedas, a tremendous collection of information from their forefathers, are a great source of inspiration for the firm. Activated charcoal has been used as a cleaning agent since ancient times, according to them. Vedas takes great satisfaction in producing activated charcoal solely from coconut shells, which is a labour of love for both people and the environment. Another historical technique is the use of natural colours originating from plant sources. The packaging is biodegradable to a considerable extent. Every part of From Vedas product reflects the desire.

From the Vedas, products that you can trust reintroduce a sense of belonging. Their goal is to encourage farmers to grow organically and to urge customers to do so as well.

"If you claim to be organic, take the effort to acquire organic products," adds Vedashree, founder of (https://fromvedas.com) From Vedas. Do not use it just as a marketing claim, or get one or two organic ingredients and dilute with non-organic/synthetic ingredients."

Business Mint Nationwide Awards nominated Vedashree for Most Prominent Brand in Hyderabad - 2021, Organic Category, in recognition of her efforts. Vedashree was chosen for this role due to her eco-friendly, safe-for-hands, and simple-to-use company methods. Leading a company to success is a difficult task, and she is eager to demonstrate her dedication, knowledge, and pure hard work.

