Fully Charged Up: The first-ever BMW iX Completely Sold-out on Launch

You would like to read
- The BMW iX: First BMW Electric All-Wheel Drive Vehicle Debuts in India
- Awaken the Daredevil. The All-new BMW S 1000 R launched in India
- The Iconic All-New MINI Range of Cars arrives in India
- The Uncontested: The BMW M5 Competition launched in India
- The Kings of Adventure in their New Avatars: The New BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure launched in India
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The BMW iX, first BMW electric all-wheel drive vehicle by BMW - has made a big impression in India with astonishing demand.
The electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) has been completely sold-out on the day of launch itself.
The first phase of bookings saw an overwhelming response by the customers online and at BMW India dealerships across the country. Deliveries will start by beginning of April 2022. BMW India will open the second phase of bookings in Q1 2022.
Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "We are very excited to receive such a phenomenal response to the first-ever BMW iX. Born electric, our new technology flagship stands for a new way of life defined by mobility that is luxurious and responsible at the same time. We were confident that the first-ever BMW iX will be a sought-after product, but it has truly surpassed all expectations. With all units sold on the first day, we are now preparing to fulfil the demands of other customers who are waiting to own this exclusive electric BMW SAV."
The BMW iX effortlessly combines premium mobility with zero emissions, sporting agility, and a long operating range with luxurious spaciousness. Reduction of carbon footprint is achieved throughout the value chain and all stages of lifecycle by making comprehensive use of natural and recyclable materials and production with 100% green electricity.
The car was launched on 13 December 2021 as a completely-built-up unit (CBU) at an introductory price of INR 1,15,90,000 (Ex-showroom). BMW India Financial Services is offering a complete package for loan, insurance, and vehicle services especially designed for the first-ever BMW iX.
Internet: (https://www.bmw.in/en/index.html)
Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia)
Twitter: (https://twitter.com/bmwindia)
YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia)
Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official)
LinkedIn: (https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-india)
#BMW #BMWIndia #BMWIndia_Official #SheerDrivingPleasure #BMWiX #BornElectric #JoyBornAgain #SheerDrivingPleasure
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor