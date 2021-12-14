Fully Charged Up: The first-ever BMW iX Completely Sold-out on Launch

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The BMW iX, first BMW electric all-wheel drive vehicle by BMW - has made a big impression in India with astonishing demand.

The electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) has been completely sold-out on the day of launch itself.

The first phase of bookings saw an overwhelming response by the customers online and at BMW India dealerships across the country. Deliveries will start by beginning of April 2022. BMW India will open the second phase of bookings in Q1 2022.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "We are very excited to receive such a phenomenal response to the first-ever BMW iX. Born electric, our new technology flagship stands for a new way of life defined by mobility that is luxurious and responsible at the same time. We were confident that the first-ever BMW iX will be a sought-after product, but it has truly surpassed all expectations. With all units sold on the first day, we are now preparing to fulfil the demands of other customers who are waiting to own this exclusive electric BMW SAV."

The BMW iX effortlessly combines premium mobility with zero emissions, sporting agility, and a long operating range with luxurious spaciousness. Reduction of carbon footprint is achieved throughout the value chain and all stages of lifecycle by making comprehensive use of natural and recyclable materials and production with 100% green electricity.

The car was launched on 13 December 2021 as a completely-built-up unit (CBU) at an introductory price of INR 1,15,90,000 (Ex-showroom). BMW India Financial Services is offering a complete package for loan, insurance, and vehicle services especially designed for the first-ever BMW iX.

