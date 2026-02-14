PNN New Delhi [India], February 14: Kolkata based Ganesh Infraworld Limited (NSE - GANESHIN) leading company in the infrastructure and engineering sector has reported strong operational and financial performance for the Q3FY26. Company has reported consolidated net profit of Rs. 19.04 crore in Q3FY26, up 68% Y-o-Y from net profit of Rs. 11.34 crore reported in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations for Q3FY26 was reported at Rs. 215.32 crore, 44.3% rise Y-o-Y as compared to the revenue from operations of Rs. 149.19 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company has a strong order book of Rs. 2,211.7 crore with presence in eight states.

Highlights:- - 9MFY26 Net Profit rise 81.9% to Rs. 51.7 crore; EBITDA up 99.2% to Rs. 75.6 crore. - 9MFY26 revenue from operations rise 59.6% to Rs. 606 crore - The company has a strong order book of Rs. 2,211.7 crore with presence in eight states. EBITDA for Q3FY26 was reported at Rs. 29.2 crore, 83.5% jump Y-o-Y from EBITDA of Rs. 15.9 crore reported in Q3FY25. As per the consolidated balance sheet, for the nine months ended 31 December 2025 of FY26, the company reported revenue of Rs. 608.30 crore rupees, an increase of 59.6% Y-o-Y as compared to revenue of Rs. 381.68 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit after tax for the nine months stood at Rs. 51.71 crore registering a growth of 81.9% rise over Rs. 28.43 crore profit in the corresponding period last year.

Sharing more details, Mr. Vibhoar Agrawal Founder & CMD, Ganesh Infraworld Ltd, said, "FY26 continues to build strong momentum for Ganesh Infraworld Ltd., driven by disciplined execution, expanding business verticals, and a sharpened strategic focus. The Company remains committed to strengthening core capabilities while unlocking new, high-visibility growth avenues. With a robust order pipeline, expanding execution capabilities, and strategic entry into regulated mining operations through the new SPV, Ganesh Infraworld Ltd. is well-positioned to sustain high growth momentum and deliver long-term value through FY26 and beyond." Incorporated in 2024, Ganesh Infraworld Limited is engaged in civil construction works for building, road, railway and water infrastructure projects across West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Telangana, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Crisil rating has recently assigned long term rating of Crisil BBB+/Stable rating and short term rating of Crisil A2. The rating reflects GIL's established market position in the construction industry, healthy order book providing revenue visibility, diversified segments & geographical reach and healthy financial profile. These strengths are partially offset by its susceptibility to tender-based operations and increasing working capital cycle. Founded in 2017, Ganesh Infraworld Limited is a fast growing infrastructure and EPC company shaping India's development landscape through civil, electrical, road, rail and water projects. From industrial facilities and highways to rail systems and water supply networks, the company delivers end to end construction solutions across multiple states with a strong footprint in eastern and northern India. Backed by a robust order book, a diversified project portfolio and long standing client relationships, Ganesh Infraworld combines execution strength with disciplined project management to build infrastructure that supports sustainable growth and lasting value.

