Ganga Forging Ltd bags Export Order from USA

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 8 (ANI/PNN): Ganga Forging Ltd. (NSE: GANGAFORGE), one of the leading steel forging and machine components manufacturer with specialized components supplying to major industries like Construction, Railways, Mechanical industries, Oil refineries, Mining, etc., has informed the Exchange that it has bagged an Export order from US aggregating to US $ 5 33,588 (approx. Rupees 40 million).
Products of the company include Crankshafts, connecting Rods, etc. The company manufactures forging parts, and has over 3 decades of experience, at its state of art, ultra-modern latest, fully automated forging and machining manufacturing facilities near Rajkot, Gujarat.
The company's vision is to be recognized as leaders in the forging manufacturing industry. It strives to achieve this by onboarding the right talent and by growing as an organization. In the manufacturing space, it is one of the few forging parts manufacturers growing at an exceptional rate.
It is on a mission to become the brand that has world-class ethics and business principles. It's mission also entails becoming internationally reputed and we are on the path towards that objective. The company has built an honest name recognition in our field because of our consistent delivery of quality products.
This story is provided by PNN.
