GATE 2023 Result to be released on March 16, 2023

You would like to read
- Parul University welcomes MBA batch 2025; Candidates to choose from 20 advanced specialisations
- Ed-tech platform Talent Battle crosses 3.5 Lakh registered students mark! The journey from 35 to 3.5 Lakh students!
- UK Investors Summit 2023 at the UK Parliament House of Lords on March 24, 2023 by 193 Countries Consortium & Global Program Director U S Aashin
- Global PHT Expo & Summit 2023: 15-16 February 2023, Hyatt Centric, New Delhi, India
- JEE Main 2023: Over 1200 Physics Wallah students outperform, score 99 percentile
New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/SRV): Engineers Institute of India-Eii is one of the best coaching institutes for GATE & PSU preparations in India. This Institute is well renowned among engineering graduates who aspire to crack GATE and Public Sector Undertakings for a secured career as graduate engineer trainees. Online-Live Classes & Offline Classes are provided by an expert pool of faculties, for Online Test Series & Mock test (https://www.onlinetestpower.com/login) is the first choice among serious aspirants and is highly opted for by students.
The institute claims 6-Rank in the Top 10 results in GATE 2023 Chemical Engineering before the announcement of the official result, based on the marks secured by students as per official answer keys released by IIT Kanpur (https://app.gate.iitk.ac.in/login) Official results will be announced on 16th March 2023 at IITs website. R K Rajesh Director of this institute says many of our students are expected under the AIR-100 list and waiting for final results, he said his team will maintain this results ratio in the future to set a benchmark for quality and examination-oriented studies. He appraised the efforts of top mentors Pradeep Kumar Singh, and Priyant chaudhary who dedicatedly delivers the knowledge desired into examinations for a top score.
The lists of students expected under the top 10 rank in GATE 2023 Chemical Engineering are:
Harshit gupta
Ravi shankar
Birupakhya patro
Bibekananda sahoo
Chaddarwala kartik dilipkumar
Satyashekhar velamala
Rakhal banerjee
Haraprasad dash
Abhineet kumar shukla
Arpit bhardwaj
Hatif haider khan
Dinesh ulhas devhare
In recent recruitment, 31 Students from this institute got selected for the post of Engineer/Office.
Many top scorers have been produced in the last decade from this institute and management is dedicated to quality course content to extract the best from students.
GATE 2022 AIR-1 Tetala mani sandeep reddy
GATE 2021 AIR-1 Dhruval kumar Thakkar
GATE 2020 AIR-1 Sachin Singh Naruka
GATE 2019 AIR-1 Shashwat Raghuvanshi
GATE 2018 AIR-1 Prashant Varshney
GATE 2017 AIR-2 Yatendra Kumar Panghal
GATE 2016 AIR-1 Ronika Goswami
GATE 2015 AIR-1 Archhit Trichal
GATE 2014 AIR-1 Sandeep Kumar
GATE top score is mandatory for candidates to get admission into M.Tech i.e postgraduate engineering and Research program offered by the IITs, NITs, and other renowned institutions. Post Graduate Scholarship is entitled only to those students who are admitted to the course with a valid GATE score at the time of admission.
This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
DISCLAIMER
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .