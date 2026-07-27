VMPL New Delhi [India], July 27: Genius HRTech, one of India's leading integrated HR Services and Workforce Solutions providers, proudly marks 34 years of its journey, celebrating over three decades of connecting talent with opportunity while continuously evolving alongside India's changing workforce landscape. Founded in 1993 by R P Yadav, the company has grown from a recruitment-focused organisation into a comprehensive HR solutions provider offering 11 Integrated HR Services. Today, Genius HRTech operates across 16 states, serves over 1,100 locations across India, has expanded its overseas presence through Genius HR Tech L.L.C. - FZ, Dubai. Over the past three decades, India's workforce has undergone a remarkable transformation. Hiring has evolved from paper resumes and traditional recruitment practices to AI-enabled talent acquisition, digital workforce management and flexible employment models. Throughout this evolution, Genius HRTech has remained focused on helping organisations build future-ready workforces while creating meaningful employment opportunities for professionals across industries.

The company's growth has been driven by its commitment to innovation, client partnerships and a people first philosophy that continues to guide every aspect of its business. Today, Genius HRTech supports organisations with end-to-end workforce solutions spanning recruitment, staffing, payroll, compliance, managed services and HR consulting, helping businesses navigate an increasingly dynamic employment landscape. Commenting on the milestone, R P Yadav, Chairman, Genius HRTech, said: "Celebrating this journey of 34 years is a moment of immense pride and gratitude for all of us at Genius HRTech. This journey has been built on the trust of our clients, candidates, partners and employees, who have been an integral part of our growth over the years. While the HR industry has transformed dramatically with technology, automation and AI reshaping the future of work, one principle has remained constant, people will always be at the heart of every successful organisation.

As we look towards the future, our focus is on helping businesses build agile, future-ready workforces while empowering individuals with meaningful career opportunities. We believe the next chapter of HR will be defined by the right balance of technology and human insight, and we remain committed to driving that transformation for organisations across India and beyond." Beyond business growth, Genius HRTech has consistently contributed to shaping conversations around employment, workforce trends and the future of work through industry insights, thought leadership and research led initiatives. As organisations continue to navigate evolving workforce expectations, digital transformation and changing business models, the company remains focused on delivering innovative HR solutions that create long-term value for both employers and talent.

As Genius HRTech celebrates its foundation, the company reaffirms its commitment to supporting organisations with future focused HR solutions while continuing its mission of building stronger businesses through stronger people. About Us - Genius HRTech Limited Genius HRTech Limited (formerly Genius Consultants Limited) is one of India's leading workforce staffing and HR solutions companies, offering services across permanent, flexi and IT staffing, managed services, payroll management, compliance, background verification, facility management and security services. Founded in 1993 by R P Yadav, the company has built a strong presence across industries including BFSI, FMCG, Manufacturing, Telecom, IT and Healthcare. With over 650 direct employees and 70,000+ workforce associates deployed across 1,500+ client locations, Genius has facilitated the placement of more than 5 lakh professionals over the past three decades.

Expanding its global footprint through its Dubai-based international arm, Genius HRTech Services L.L.C. - FZ, the company remains committed to helping organisations build agile, compliant and future-ready workforces. Through the Genius Foundation and its Shiksharpan initiative, the company also supports educational opportunities for underprivileged youth across India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)