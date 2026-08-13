VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a leading Indian biotechnology company, has launched 'Orgdaan Movement', a nationwide awareness campaign aimed at promoting organ donation and encouraging more people to understand, discuss and pledge their organs for this life-saving cause. Launched on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, observed on August 13, the initiative seeks to address misconceptions around organ donation, promote fact-based awareness and encourage individuals to have informed conversations with their families about their decision to become organ donors. With thousands of patients awaiting life-saving organ transplants, the availability of suitable donors remains a critical healthcare challenge. Through Orgdaan, Gennova aims to contribute towards bridging this awareness gap and building a culture where organ donation is recognised as an act of compassion that can give patients a second chance at life.

Building Awareness, Inspiring Action The Orgdaan movement will focus on educating people about the importance and impact of organ donation through digital outreach, community awareness initiatives, employee engagement and collaborations with healthcare professionals and other stakeholders. The campaign will primarily work towards: - Increasing awareness about organ donation and transplantation. - Addressing myths, fears and misinformation associated with organ donation. - Encouraging individuals to pledge their organs and communicate their decision to their families. - Promoting credible, fact-based information about the donation process. - Encouraging healthcare professionals, institutions and citizens to become advocates for organ donation. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Saumil Mody, President (Commercial Operations), Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., said, "Organ donation is one of the most meaningful gifts a person can offer--the gift of life. Through Orgdaan, we want to create greater awareness, encourage informed decisions and inspire individuals to become advocates for organ donation. At Gennova, our commitment goes beyond developing innovative healthcare solutions to initiatives that can create a meaningful impact on society. On World Organ Donation Day, we encourage everyone to start a conversation about organ donation and help create hope for those waiting for a second chance at life."

A Long-Term Awareness Movement Gennova plans to develop Orgdaan as a sustained awareness initiative, extending its reach through nationwide digital campaigns, educational programmes, community engagement, social media outreach and collaborations with healthcare professionals and patient advocacy groups. The company also plans to undertake awareness activities around World Organ Donation Day and other relevant healthcare observances, with the objective of keeping the conversation around organ donation active throughout the year. Through Orgdaan movement, Gennova hopes to encourage greater public participation and contribute to building a more informed, compassionate society that understands the importance of organ-donation. Click here to watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94-8pM9UFJo "The link below provides comprehensive information about the campaign, including its objective, key initiatives, and overall vision"

https://www.orgdaan.com About Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.,a wholly owned subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., is a Pune, India-headquartered biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising innovative biotherapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company has expertise across cardiovascular, neurology, nephrology, oncology, vaccines and advanced therapeutic platforms. Driven by scientific innovation and a commitment to improving patient outcomes, Gennova continues to work towards making advanced healthcare solutions more accessible while supporting initiatives that create meaningful societal impact. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)