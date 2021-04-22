Get the OPPO F19 series on easy EMIs by paying just Rs 10 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced an exclusive offer on the OPPO F19 series. Customers can purchase the (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/oppo-mobile-phones-brand-store.html) OPPO smartphone online by paying just Rs 10. Additionally, they will also get cashbacks benefits worth up to Rs 4,500 on the EMI Store.

The OPPO F19 series has three models- OPPO F19, OPPO F19 Pro and the OPPO F19 Pro+. Priced at Rs 21,490, the base variant of this series (OPPO F19) is available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,266. All the (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/mobile-phones.html) mobile phones in this series are available on No Cost EMIs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

OPPO smartphone runs on the advanced Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1. All the three phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphones are available in three colours namely Fluid Black, Crystal Silver and Space Silver.

Upon purchasing the OPPO smartphone, customers will get:

Cashback up to Rs 1,500.

Mobile recharge vouchers up to Rs 1,500

Electricity bill vouchers Rs 1,500

Customers need not step out of their homes to claim this offer, and conveniently purchase the OPPO smartphone online from the safety and comfort of their homes. The best part about ordering mobile phones online from the EMI Store is that its hyperlocal shopping model allows one to not only shop from their preferred dealers, but also enjoy doorstep-delivery within just 4 hours*.

This is a limited period offer valid till 30th April 2021, and customers can shop online from cities like Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Surat on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The cashback offer is available site-wide and customers wanting to upgrade to new mobile phones can check-out other brands as well such as Mi, Samsung etc.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

