GETI to Host 13th Ed Leadership Roundtable Conference, a Virtual Initiative

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): We are in the middle of the most challenging years for Indian education sector. The Ed Leadership Roundtable Conference acts as a medium to initiate critical conversations, those that define the future of education. The 13th edition of Ed Leadership Conference, organized by GETI, is going to be held from January 21st - 24th 2021. The chief guests of the event are Anurag Tripathi, a senior bureaucrat of 1998 batch officer of IRPS and Secretary of Central Board of Secondary Education since May 2017 and Dr Dinesh Sharma, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The first-ever Ed Leadership International Roundtable happened in the year 2008 and ever since, 12 more have taken place where attendees are given a participation certificate, followed by Innovation-in-Process Fellowships and International Education Innovator Awards.

The virtual conference is free for all the attendees and can be booked online https://www.edleader.in/register.aspx It will welcome some of the most dignified leaders of the education industry from across the world. This year's conference will address the most pressing challenges of our times. The global crisis has compelled the education systems across the world to establish a new order with new standards. Hence, this conference will create a dialogue to re-imagine, re-structure, and create a new paradigm so urgently needed.

Dr Sunita Gandhi, the genius behind Ed leadership Conferences and Founder of GETI and GCPL, believes that, "Education is the most complex issue of our times and it requires great deliberation. It is a multi-year effort involving all concerned about the future of education and thereby our collective future. Ed Leadership brings together worldwide experts to share their success stories and engage in conversations that lead to change and help in creating an effective engagement between education leaders and experts from across the world."

Ed Leadership Conference 2021 will have more than 2000 participants coming from various regions to attend and listen to 70+ international speakers. There are more than 4000 schools and school heads that have participated in this event and 200+ policymakers who have addressed the various challenges each time they come together for this conference. This year's theme is 'Power Of Change Inspiring the Teacher Within' and as it suggests, the conversations will revolve around inspiring the teacher within, creating deeper and more meaningful relationships, linking education better to the life's purpose, and setting and meeting new standards.

Global Education & Training Institute, also known as GETI, was established in the October month of 2016 by Dr Sunita Gandhi in Lucknow. The platform began as a training institute to develop, support, and empower aspiring students of B.Ed, BTC, and all the related disciplines. Over the years, we have undertaken short-term courses; deeper engagement programs, academic management and affiliate school & training programs and have benefited over 1 lakh students. Global Classroom Private Limited, otherwise known as GCPL, is the world's first education program designed on the principle of Compete with Yourself. Found in 2000 in Lucknow, the once single woman operation has now grown into one of the most adopted curriculums across 1000 schools in India and several more in Iceland and the United Kingdom. At the helm of the company is Dr Sunita Gandhi, the founder, with a wealth of experience and knowledge, and a passion for revolutionizing the global education system. In her several years of experience as a working professional, an entrepreneur, and an international education recipient, Dr Gandhi has managed to set up a research and development team consisting of people from four different continents and various backgrounds with a broad knowledge base, which keeps the program updated with the latest developments taking place around the globe.

