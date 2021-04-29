GIBS Bangalore reports Top Internship Placements in Top Companies : Highest Rs 1.15 lac stipend for PGDM 2020-22 Batch

You would like to read
- Dale Bhagwagar Media Group launches Virtual Internships in Entertainment PR
- Narayana Business School announces last date for MBA/ PGDM Program
- PGDM Course at SKIPS aspires to fulfil Corporate Workforce Requirements in India
- Edu Brain Overseas and KR Mangalam University tie-up for International internship and Placement
- 210 multinationals selects MBA students from Chandigarh University during campus placements; More than 1078 offers made during campus placements 2020-21
New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/SRV Media): Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), Bangalore is one of the premier institutes of India. The school's primary motto is to cherish every student's ambition and fulfill their dreams. GIBS has been recognized as the 20th Top B-School for Academics & Placements. The institute successfully offered 100 per cent internships for the previous year's batch (i.e.) 2019-2020.
Recently two of the brightest students of GIBS bagged one of the best opportunities. Both CP Divyaja & Ria Kohli are shortlisted by a reputable company called 3M Digital with an exceptional stipend of Rs 1,15,000/- for 2 months duration.
The placement record for GIBS has improved immensely in 2021. The school now has a 23 per cent salary hike and the new average has become 6.30 Lakhs per annum. The domestic highest package has also increased up to 13.5 Lakhs per annum. The institute now offers over 600 companies for placement, 150+ companies for internships, and has produced over 10 extraordinary startups from the campus.
GIBS Corporate School (GCS) provides assistance to the students on placements, internships, and founding successful start-ups. A highly qualified and talented team of professionals works towards the grooming of each student. Along with the corporate school, GIBS has now launched a campus to corporate (C2C) programme of 136 sessions in total. The programme provides students with extensive practical exposure and helps them gain a hands-on learning experience that no other classroom teaching can provide. These constructive and innovative initiatives ensure that the students are thoroughly prepared to face the upcoming challenges in their professional life.
"We take immense pride in informing that CP Divyaja and Ria Kohli have grabbed an amazing internship opportunity with a company called 3M Digital for a duration of two months with a stipend amount worth Rs 1,15,000/-. Along with every student's hard work and every faculty member's support, our GCS team plays a major role in getting our students placed at such renowned and prestigious companies. We at GIBS envision to continue providing the best opportunities to our students and making them the upcoming leaders." says Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director of GIBS Bangalore.
The GCS team consists of some extremely prominent and distinguished members like Hari Prakash Karchela, Dr Aparna Rao, Rama Rao, Anup Amaresh, Richline Corera. This team of highly talented professionals hold the responsibility for organizing job fairs, exhibitions, on-campus and off-campus drives which would, in turn, help the students in their placements & internships.
GIBS has designed a unique and trailblazing finishing school, to work on students who come from different backgrounds. The school ensures and promotes every student's personality development. This 22 credit course along with the C2C programme will ensure that every PGDM student is ready to take over their dream job.
GIBS is associated with some of the most exceptional and renowned companies like Britania, Wipro, LG, Air India, JW Marriot, Airtel, Amul, Bisleri, Vivanta, Reliance, Cognizant, ITC, Hyundai, Mercedes Benz, Urban Clap, Coca Cola, and many more for boosting their recruitment cell. They offer placements in numerous sectors like IT, Banking, FMCG, Healthcare, Aviation, Engineering, and much more. Around 16 per cent of the placement are from EduTech, 12 per cent from the manufacturing sector, 12 per cent from the apparel industry, about 9 per cent from the Automotive sphere, and so on. The school keenly focuses on ensuring that the students are ready to start a successful career in their dream organization.
GIBS truly strives to transform its students into upcoming corporate leaders by providing them with innovative and globally accepted programs in a congenial atmosphere.
To Know More Visit
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor