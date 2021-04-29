GIBS Bangalore reports Top Internship Placements in Top Companies : Highest Rs 1.15 lac stipend for PGDM 2020-22 Batch

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/SRV Media): Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), Bangalore is one of the premier institutes of India. The school's primary motto is to cherish every student's ambition and fulfill their dreams. GIBS has been recognized as the 20th Top B-School for Academics & Placements. The institute successfully offered 100 per cent internships for the previous year's batch (i.e.) 2019-2020.

Recently two of the brightest students of GIBS bagged one of the best opportunities. Both CP Divyaja & Ria Kohli are shortlisted by a reputable company called 3M Digital with an exceptional stipend of Rs 1,15,000/- for 2 months duration.

The placement record for GIBS has improved immensely in 2021. The school now has a 23 per cent salary hike and the new average has become 6.30 Lakhs per annum. The domestic highest package has also increased up to 13.5 Lakhs per annum. The institute now offers over 600 companies for placement, 150+ companies for internships, and has produced over 10 extraordinary startups from the campus.

GIBS Corporate School (GCS) provides assistance to the students on placements, internships, and founding successful start-ups. A highly qualified and talented team of professionals works towards the grooming of each student. Along with the corporate school, GIBS has now launched a campus to corporate (C2C) programme of 136 sessions in total. The programme provides students with extensive practical exposure and helps them gain a hands-on learning experience that no other classroom teaching can provide. These constructive and innovative initiatives ensure that the students are thoroughly prepared to face the upcoming challenges in their professional life.

"We take immense pride in informing that CP Divyaja and Ria Kohli have grabbed an amazing internship opportunity with a company called 3M Digital for a duration of two months with a stipend amount worth Rs 1,15,000/-. Along with every student's hard work and every faculty member's support, our GCS team plays a major role in getting our students placed at such renowned and prestigious companies. We at GIBS envision to continue providing the best opportunities to our students and making them the upcoming leaders." says Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director of GIBS Bangalore.

The GCS team consists of some extremely prominent and distinguished members like Hari Prakash Karchela, Dr Aparna Rao, Rama Rao, Anup Amaresh, Richline Corera. This team of highly talented professionals hold the responsibility for organizing job fairs, exhibitions, on-campus and off-campus drives which would, in turn, help the students in their placements & internships.

GIBS has designed a unique and trailblazing finishing school, to work on students who come from different backgrounds. The school ensures and promotes every student's personality development. This 22 credit course along with the C2C programme will ensure that every PGDM student is ready to take over their dream job.

GIBS is associated with some of the most exceptional and renowned companies like Britania, Wipro, LG, Air India, JW Marriot, Airtel, Amul, Bisleri, Vivanta, Reliance, Cognizant, ITC, Hyundai, Mercedes Benz, Urban Clap, Coca Cola, and many more for boosting their recruitment cell. They offer placements in numerous sectors like IT, Banking, FMCG, Healthcare, Aviation, Engineering, and much more. Around 16 per cent of the placement are from EduTech, 12 per cent from the manufacturing sector, 12 per cent from the apparel industry, about 9 per cent from the Automotive sphere, and so on. The school keenly focuses on ensuring that the students are ready to start a successful career in their dream organization.

GIBS truly strives to transform its students into upcoming corporate leaders by providing them with innovative and globally accepted programs in a congenial atmosphere.

